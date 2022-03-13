"It's gonna be really hard to let go," Mandy Moore said of This Is Us' sixth and final season

Mandy Moore Talks 'Bittersweet' Ending of This Is Us at Critics Choice Awards: 'We're All Super Emotional'

Mandy Moore isn't ready to let go of This Is Us.

While on the red carpet of the 27th annual Critics' Choice Awards Sunday, Moore, 37, opened up about the show, which is nominated for best drama series and will be ending in May after six seasons.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When asked which costar will be the most emotional after the show wraps, with speculation that Susan Kelechi Watson, Chrissy Metz, or Sterling K. Brown are strong contenders, Moore revealed that she's "in the mix" as well.

"My emotions are always just right beneath the surface," she said. "So yeah, it could be any of us quite frankly."

As the cast prepares to film the final episode, Moore called the forthcoming moment "bittersweet," adding, "I think we're all super emotional about it at this point, but like trying to keep it together. I'm trying to just stay present and appreciate, you know, all the time that we have left with one another."

Reflecting on how her life has changed since the show's 2016 debut, Moore said, "My life is fundamentally different in every way than it was six years ago. So grateful for this opportunity. It's gonna be really hard to let go."

"I mean, to have to play a character from her mid-20s to her mid-80s and everything in between," she continued, referencing the show's time jumps in the series. "[It] was something I never ever expected. I can't imagine — it still sort of is mind-boggling to me. To go to work every day and go through four hours of makeup. But you know, yes, it's the most incredible gift. I've loved every single second of it."

RELATED VIDEO: Milo Ventimiglia Reflects on His Final Days on This Is Us: 'I Will Miss Every Day...with Mandy Moore'

Though Moore and her costars are gearing up for the ending of This Is Us, creator Dan Fogelman teased a possible reunion last month.

During an NBC Zoom panel, Fogelman was asked about the possibility of continuing the This Is Us narrative in a future movie.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I say no to nothing," the 45-year-old showrunner told reporters at the time, before joking, "I'm very aware that a midlife crisis is right around the corner for me, and that whatever I do next, I'm going to hate in comparison to the show and these actors, so I say no to nothing."

"When I want to do something for This Is Us with these guys, I suspect they'll all be very busy and winning awards and Emmys and Oscars and all this stuff," he added.

Still, all hope is not lost as Fogelman shared, "If we could figure out a movie down the road, I'd love to get back together with these guys and do it. I don't know what that would be. By the end of this season, I think we'll have told the complete story, so, I'm not sure. If you're doing the movie of, like, what would happen if Jack survived the fire or something, but I don't know..."