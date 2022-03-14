Kate Winslet Wins for Mare of Easttown at 2022 Critics Choice Awards
Kate Winslet has been named best actress in a limited series/movie made for television at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards.
The Mare of Easttown star beat out WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia's Danielle Brooks, Genius: Aretha star Cynthia Erivo and The Underground Railroad's Thuso Mbedu.
The prestigious award was presented by Squid Game's HoYeon Jung, Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-soo. With only 30 seconds to introduce the award, Hae-soo said "presenting on live TV is just about as scary as Squid Game."
Winslet was announced as the winner before the camera panned out to show that the Brit could not make it to the event.
"Kate couldn't be here tonight, so we will accept this Critics Choice Award on her behalf," said Jung.
In the HBO series, Winslet portrays Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvanian whose life starts to crumble around her as she investigates a local murder.
This year, Mare of Easttown was among the leading nominees in the television categories, along with Succession and Evil.
The Critics Choice Award win comes weeks after Winslet won a Screen Actors Guild award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series. Her performance as Mare also earned her an Emmy Award last September for outstanding lead actress.
The 2022 Critics Choice Awards aired live on The CW and TBS.