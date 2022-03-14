Jason Ritter Celebrates Wife Melanie Lynskey amid Critics Choice Awards: 'Best Person I Know'

Amid her Critics Choice Awards win on Sunday evening, the actor shared a photo of Lynskey on the red carpet, in which she posed in a navy velvet suit, a hand on her hip.

"I am sorry to do this and she will be embarrassed that I did this but my GOODNESS what an absolyute [sic] beaut my wife is!!!" the actor, 42, tweeted along with a snapshot.

He went on to rave, "Ok I'm sorry but I mean LOOK at this human being who is also the best person I know."

"Ok sorry again goodnight that's enough from me but also 🔥👀," Ritter added.

Lynskey took home the Critics Choice Award for best actress in a drama series on Sunday night for her role in Showtime's Yellowjackets.

Upon accepting the award, the 44-year-old New Zealand actress admitted she "wasn't expecting" to come out on top, and shouted out the "beautiful cast" of the acclaimed drama.

After thanking the network and her agent, Lynskey also gave a special shout-out to her 3-year-old daughter as well as her husband, calling Ritter the "love of my life" and "the greatest support."

The actress also thanked another very special family member: her nanny, Sally. "She's an absolute angel. She's with my child and my child is safe and taken care of and she allows me to go and do my work," Lynskey said. "Thank you, Sally. I love you so much."

Both professionally and personally, Ritter is always there for his wife. In January, the Emmy nominee shut down Lynskey's critics after she called out fans who commented on her body, under the guise of caring about her health.

"If anyone has any further unsolicited comments about *anybody* else's body, they can feel free to write them in permanent ink onto their own foreheads and swan dive directly into the sun," Ritter wrote on Twitter.