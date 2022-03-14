Brett Goldstein Gives 'Special Shout-Out' to Ted Lasso Costar Juno Temple in Critics Choice Speech

The 27th annual Critics’ Choice Awards are airing on The CW and TBS

The Critics Choice Awards has crowned its winner for the best supporting actor in a comedy series.

In an exciting moment, Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein accepted the award, presented by Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio and Jacob Bertrand, for the category on Sunday night.

While accepting his win from London, the 41-year-old actor praised his colleagues on the acclaimed series.

"Thank you to the Critics Choice Association. Thank you to Warner [Bros.] and Apple and [co-creators] Jason [Sudeikis] and Bill [Lawrence] and Brendan [Hunt] and Joe Kelly for changing my life," he began.

Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and Jeremy Swift — Ted Lasso Credit: Apple TV+

"Let's be honest, I'm basically the most supported actor," he continued. "Like, I don't do much. I'm just surrounded by an amazing cast and I would like to name them individually, but there's too many and it's 1 in the morning and people need to go to bed. But let me at least say, Jason, who taught me everything, Hannah [Waddingham], who I love."

Goldstein then gave "a special shout-out" to castmate Juno Temple, who plays his character Roy Kent's love interest on the popular Apple TV+ show.

"Acting with Juno is like doing a scene with pure light," he said of the 32-year-old actress, before adding an expletive that was censored out. "Thank you very much, everyone."

Goldstein plays Ted Lasso's angry-yet-loveable coach Roy Kent, and season 2 of the series showed a major life change for the character. Roy is grasping retirement and trying to find a better place to project his soccer-loving energy. He tries sports commentating first, and eventually, ends up back on the pitch as one of the coaches of AFC Richmond.

In October, Goldstein took home the Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series.

Goldstein previously opened up about playing such a tough character.

"Roy is incredibly stubborn," he told Vanity Fair. "It's going to take five episodes to get him over the emotional hump. I think part of what we're interested in exploring in Roy is what happens after football and what happens to a man like this. You've got his relationship, which has been amazing and probably the first time he's had a relationship this good. But, you know, the rest of his life's a f------ mess. So he's in denial about that. He's like, everything's fine."