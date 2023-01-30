'Ted Lasso' Star Cristo Fernández Teases Season 3: 'All the Characters Will Have Different Resolutions'

There are some exciting things in store for season 3 of Ted Lasso.

While walking the red carpet of the 20th annual G'Day USA Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, star Cristo Fernández hinted at what's to come when the popular Apple TV+ series returns to small screens.

Detailing that it is "hard" to compare the upcoming season to its predecessors, Fernández, 32, tells PEOPLE: "I just know that this season, all the characters will have different resolutions, different moments."

"I think the messages and the different topics we're going to touch [on] are very powerful," he adds. "And there's more football too, soccer. So I think people are going to be very happy."

Colin Hutton/Apple TV+/Courtesy Everett Collection

Fernández stars as Dani Rojas on Ted Lasso, a role which he took on after he worked as a professional footballer for the Estudiantes Tecos Club of the Liga Premier de México.

Continuing to chat with PEOPLE, the actor says the critical acclaim that Ted Lasso has received does indeed put more pressure on the cast, but he feels that he is in a good spot currently.

"I, personally, just feel more comfortable," he says. "I think the pressure [is] probably for our leaders, Jason [Sudeikis], Brett [Goldstein], Brendan [Hunt] and Joe [Kelly], all the writers. For them, probably."

"But I totally respect them and admire them — and they are amazing," he continues. "They wrote really great pieces of scripts, and I think they make the work easier for us. They now know more [about] the journey of each character, and they understand each character more, and that's why it makes things easier."

Apple TV+

Fernández also spoke in detail about his working relationship with Sudeikis, 47, who stars as the titular character. Noting that the actor is "great" and "so clever, so intelligent," Fernández says, "He's thinking of everything."

"I can only imagine the pressure, because he's executive producing, acting, writing — everything," he continues. "And he's on set thinking of my character, thinking of the sofa that shouldn't be there, thinking of the things that need to be done, and he's always all the time working and writing."

Adds Fernández: "He's very good, and what I realized is, we've become a family, and they encourage that vibe, that environment, to keep it there. And I think it's the spirit of Ted Lasso. They understand that. And I think that's part of the success."

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Mohammed and Toheeb Jimoh Tease the Next Season of Ted Lasso

Fernández admits, however, that he, like the rest of the world, is still in the dark about when exactly Ted Lasso's third season will begin streaming.

"I wish I knew," he tells PEOPLE. "To be honest, I keep asking, and they only tell me spring. So I just hope it's soon because we are all waiting for it."

"It's exciting, but I can honestly tell you it's going to be worth the wait," Fernández adds. "The scripts are very, very good. It's going to be so good, that's what I can tell you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ted Lasso's season 3 will begin streaming on Apple TV+ sometime in 2023.