Cristina Yang Made a Brief Appearance in Grey's Anatomy's Latest Episode — and Fans Are Thrilled

They’re still each other’s person!

During Thursday’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy, fans of the beloved Shonda Rhimes show were given a dose of bliss when Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) made a semi-cameo after being absent for six seasons.

As Dr. Grey (Ellen Pompeo) continues to navigate life after getting fired, she submitted a list of pitches for articles to write about the healthcare industry — and the publication published her entire email, which read as a long list of grievances she has with the medical field… and Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Knowing this would cause friction with her former colleagues, especially current Grey Sloan chief Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), Yang (doing what she does best!) made sure to check in on her person and offer a bit of advice.

“Move to Switzerland before Bailey murders you in your sleep,” Yang texted Grey.

Honestly, not the worst idea given what Dr. Grey is facing.

Fans were quick to respond to Yang’s cameo, encouraging a Yang comeback.

But… we need more than just a text message!! We need an actual line, an actual scene, an actual episode, with Cristina Yang herself!!! 🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/gne9hOzLW7 — Ayko Hernandez (@aykotherese) October 18, 2019

Not the Cristina Yang cameo I’ve been longing for but I guess a random text will do 😩🙄 #GreysAnatomy — Unlike Agholor 🙄 (@yourRHOleModel) October 18, 2019

A text from the other TWISTED SISTER!! Cristina Yang!! #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/5BrA5PXBLl — Rachelle (@TRachel_14) October 18, 2019

Though fans (and Grey!) weren’t exactly pleased when Yang left Seattle to move to Switzerland in season 10, it warms our hearts to know that they’re still each other’s person.

Meredith and Cristina forever!

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.