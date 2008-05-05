Cristian de la Fuente Plans to “Go All the Way” on Dancing
After last week’s ballroom injury, Cristian de la Fuente is still planning to steal the championship on Dancing with the Stars — even if he has to do it as a one-armed bandit.
“I’m going to try to go all the way,” de la Fuente, whose arm was in a sling, told PEOPLE Friday at the Race to Erase MS gala in Century City, Calif. “If I get to the finals, then I’m a winner for me.”
The Chilean actor said his partner Cheryl Burke is choreographing tango and mambo moves for Monday’s show that will disguise the arm injury he suffered during last week’s competition: “It’s looking good. It doesn’t even look like I’m dancing with one arm.”
While the injury hasn’t dampened de la Fuente’s competitive spirit, it’s brought out nothing but an outpouring of good wishes from his fellow contestants. De la Fuente’s new buddy, Miami Dolphins football player Jason Taylor–with whom de la Fuente has made a pact to make it to the finals–even brought him a special arm brace from Miami.
“We’re competing on a dance show and so everyone should be happy that I’m out of the show,” said de la Fuente, “But instead… they’re really concerned about my health and for me staying on the show. That to me means a lot.” –Scott HuverGilbert Flores/CelebrityPhoto