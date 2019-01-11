It’s official: Criminal Minds is coming to an end.

The long-running CBS show is concluding with upcoming season 15, the network announced Thursday — and an “epic final season” is promised.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Hey, #CriminalMinds fans — we’ve got big news. First, mark your calendar for the Season 14 finale, Feb 6 at 10/9c,” the show tweeted.

“Next, get ready for a momentous ride: Season 15 will be our epic final season,” the tweet read alongside a cast photo.

RELATED: Criminal Minds Alum Shemar Moore Shares Shirtless ‘2019 Chill Mode Selfie for My Baby Girls’

The fifteenth season will feature 10 episodes that will air in the 2019-20 broadcast season, according to Deadline.

“It is the quintessential CBS hit. We are so proud to have aired it,” said Amy Reisenbach, CBS’ EVP current programs, according to the outlet. “It speaks to everything we do best, which is air quality television. It’s been successful not only on air but online, in syndication, internationally for ABC (Studios).”

Criminal Minds CBS via Getty

Currently in its fourteenth season, the crime drama series — it “revolves around an elite team of FBI profilers who analyze the country’s most twisted criminal minds, anticipating their next moves before they strike again,” according to the show’s website — was created by Jeff Davis and premiered in 2005.

In 2016, star Thomas Gibson was let go from the show following an alleged physical altercation with a writer on set.

“Thomas Gibson has been dismissed from Criminal Minds,” read a statement released to PEOPLE by ABC Studios and CBS Television Studios. “Creative details for how the character’s exit will be addressed in the show will be announced at a later date.”

Thomas Gibson Tony Barson/FilmMagic

In response to his dismissal, Gibson released the following statement to PEOPLE: “I love Criminal Minds and have put my heart and soul into it for the last 12 years. I had hoped to see it through to the end, but that won’t be possible now. I would just like to say thank you to the writers, producers, actors, our amazing crew, and most importantly, the best fans that a show could ever hope to have.”

Criminal Minds airs Wednesdays (10 p.m. ET) on CBS.