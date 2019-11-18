Criminal Minds' 15th and Final Season Will Premiere in January: 'Wheels Up One Last Time'

The end is near for Criminal Minds.

Last week, CBS announced that the long-running CBS show will kick off its 15th and final season on Wednesday, January 8.

“Wheels up one last time. January 8. #CriminalMinds,” the show wrote on Instagram with a photo of cast members Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, AJ Cook, Matthew Gray Gubler, Joe Mantegna, Daniel Henney, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster.

CBS announced in January that the police drama series would be coming to an end — but promised an “epic final season” in the works.

The 15th season will feature 10 episodes, as Deadline previously reported.

“It is the quintessential CBS hit. We are so proud to have aired it,” said Amy Reisenbach, CBS’ EVP current programs. “It speaks to everything we do best, which is air quality television. It’s been successful not only on air but online, in syndication, internationally for ABC (Studios).”

The drama series, which wrapped season 14 in February, “revolves around an elite team of FBI profilers who analyze the country’s most twisted criminal minds, anticipating their next moves before they strike again,” according to the show’s website. The series was created by Jeff Davis and premiered in 2005.

In 2016, star Thomas Gibson was let go from the show following an alleged physical altercation with a writer on set.

“Thomas Gibson has been dismissed from Criminal Minds,” read a statement released to PEOPLE by ABC Studios and CBS Television Studios. “Creative details for how the character’s exit will be addressed in the show will be announced at a later date.”

In response to his dismissal, Gibson released the following statement to PEOPLE: “I love Criminal Minds and have put my heart and soul into it for the last 12 years. I had hoped to see it through to the end, but that won’t be possible now. I would just like to say thank you to the writers, producers, actors, our amazing crew, and most importantly, the best fans that a show could ever hope to have.”

The final season of Criminal Minds premieres Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.