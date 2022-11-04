'Criminal Minds' Investigates a 15-Year Serial Killing Spree in Eerie Trailer for 'Evolution' Revival

The first trailer for Criminal Minds: Evolution is here, and it's a doozy.

In the teaser, the gang from the Behavioral Analysis Unit come back together to solve a mega-case: a network of serial killers.

"All my years as a profiler, I studied killers, but I never studied what a pandemic would do to them," Joe Mantegna's Dave Rossi says in the trailer. "They couldn't move, they couldn't hunt, so they started communicating to become better predators."

This network of serial killers might also include a newcomer to the series, Friday Night Lights alum Zach Gilford. The actor plays Elias Voit, an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and obsession with death, according to TVLine.

The long-running CBS show, created by Jeff Davis, premiered in 2005. Two years after Criminal Minds' finale in 2020, Evolution — which is a 10-episode. limited-run continuation of the story — sees the return of Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss), A.J. Cook (JJ), Kirsten Vangsness (Garcia), Aisha Tyler (Tara) and Adam Rodriguez (Luke).

Back in July, Mantegna posted a photo of himself on a sound stage with a big tease: "Just doing a little inspection today for an upcoming project. #criminalminds"

Criminal Minds: Evolution premieres on CBS on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, with an additional episode streaming that same day exclusively on Paramount+.