Criminal Minds Signs Off After 15 Seasons: See the Cast Then & Now

Matthew Gray Gubler has starred as Dr. Spencer Reid — the socially awkward boy genius of the Behavioral Analysis Unit — since the premiere of Criminal Minds on Sept. 22, 2005, and has remained a key player in the series for all 15 seasons, down to the final episode on Feb. 19, 2020. Over the years, Gubler’s Reid has become one of the most beloved characters in the series. In 2015, the actor told Glamour it is “a real honor” to be on the long-running show.

“It’s so bizarre it has been on for so long because in no way, shape or form does it feel like that. It still feels like day two,” Gubler, 39, said. “’Family’ is the only thing I can think of to sum it up.”