Criminal Charges Dropped Against 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Mary M. Cosby

Mary M. Cosby's legal troubles appear to be behind her.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alumna celebrated on social media Sunday as reports surfaced that the two misdemeanor charges against her — one for unlawfully providing shelter to a runaway and another contributing to the delinquency of a minor — were dropped by the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office earlier this month after prosecutors found there was insufficient evidence to take the case to trial.

"I don't live my life to please people I live my life to please God," Cosby, 49, wrote on Instagram.

"To the people who are committed believing lies, truth will always stand," she added before thanking her supporters for standing by her. "Love you guys!! So much!! Don't worry about haters let them worry about you."

Stephen McCaughey, Cosby's attorney, confirmed to PEOPLE that charges against Cosby were dismissed earlier this month by Judge Katherine Peters.

Cosby was charged on April 8, 2021 and entered a not guilty plea in June 2021, McCaughey telling PEOPLE at the time that "Mary is saddened that she was dragged into another family's domestic situation but is confident that this misunderstanding will be cleared up soon"

"In this case, the right decision was made to dismiss it and [Mary's] happy with that," McCaughey told FOX-13 last week.

Mary Cosby. Bravo

Assistant prosecutor Madison Barr filed the motion for dismissal on Sept. 1, KSL reported. "This motion is made upon the grounds that there are evidentiary concerns," Barr wrote, according to a court filing obtained by FOX-13.

The court dismissed the case on Sept. 7, canceling a pending trial date, KSL reported.

Cosby's son, Robert Cosby Jr. , was also charged with the same crimes, though his case was dismissed back in February because of witness issues, KSL reported.

Her son's attorney previously told FOX-13 that the case originated in a misunderstanding involving a girlfriend, and her mother. "The charges sound sinister, but the reality of the situation is much different," Robert's lawyer, Clayton Simms, told FOX 13 in 2021. "It's simply a case where Robert's girlfriend's mother didn't want him hanging out, so she called the police. Rather than the Salt Lake City Department focusing on real crime, they're turning into the relationship police. The basis of this case is just a misunderstanding. We think there's absolutely no merit to the case."

The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office, which oversees the Salt Lake City Prosecutor's Office, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Bravo

Cosby rose to prominence in 2020 as one of the original stars of RHOSLC, where she opened up about being married to her late grandmother's second husband, Robert Cosby Sr. (they share one son together).

She left the show after its second season amid accusations that her church was a cult, skipping the reunion. "I didn't go because it was one-sided," she later said on a Twitter Spaces. "Everyone heard one side of what they felt. I mean, they told lies, one side of my story."

"I mean, how many titles did they put on me?" she asked. "I was a lot of things this season. I was everything. I mean, call me Batman."

Meanwhile, Cosby wasn't the only RHOSLC star to be battling legal issues recently. Back in July, Jen Shah pled guilty to fraud and money laundering changes related to her controversial telemarketing scheme scandal.

"Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line," Priya Chaudhry, an attorney for the 48-year-old reality star told PEOPLE. "She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed. Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family."

Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres Sept. 28 (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.