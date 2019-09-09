Crikey! It’s the Irwins Returns — and Bindi Irwin's Fiancée Chandler Powell Joins Season 2

The Irwin family — plus plenty of giant snakes, crocs and koalas — are returning for season 2 of their hit Animal Planet series.

In a clip for Crikey! It’s the Irwins, Terri, Bindi and Robert continue their mission to carry on Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin’s conservation efforts and legacy. And no surprise, there’s plenty of animal action along the way.

Cameras follow the famous family’s life at the Australia Zoo, where one of their new projects includes building a brand-new home for the crocodiles in preparation for the 50th Anniversary of Australia Zoo.

RELATED: Bindi Irwin Reflects on ‘Wonderful Moments’ She Shared with Late Dad Steve: ‘Love Lasts Forever’

Once the enclosure is finished, Robert is tasked with moving all the crocs (by hand!), including Bosco, the zoo’s most aggressive animal. Terri also helps one koala find love, while Bindi investigates a knee problem with Forest, the Zoo’s largest giraffe.

One exciting new addition to the series? Bindi’s fiancée Chandler Powell, who joins later in the season. After dating for nearly six years, the pair announced their engagement on July 24.

Image zoom Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Russell Shakespeare

“On my birthday I said ‘yes’ & ‘forever’ to the love of my life,” Bindi wrote on Instagram. “Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness.”

“Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional love,” she added.

Image zoom From left: Robert, Bindi and Terri Irwin Jason Ierace

She told PEOPLE exclusively, “I am overjoyed to be sharing the news that Chandler and I are engaged! This has been the most special day celebrating my 21st birthday.”

RELATED: Tigers, Crocs and Rhinos: Inside the Irwins’ Life Without Steve at Home at the Australia Zoo

She adds, “I’ve met my soulmate and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with Chandler. We’ve been together for nearly 6 years now and he’s my happily ever after.”

The new season of Crikey! It’s the Irwins premieres Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.