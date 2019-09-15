Creative Arts Emmys 2019: See the Full List of Winners

With a week to go until the Primetime Emmy Awards, this year’s celebrations of achievements on television kicked off on Saturday, with the 71st Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

The ceremony, which took place at The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, honored the artistic and technical accomplishments across a variety of television genres this year.

Many celebrities were in attendance including Kim Kardashian West, Rachel Bloom and Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Antoni Porowski.

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

Who Do You Think You Are?

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way

Deadliest Catch

Life Below Zero

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Somebody Feed Phil

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

RBG

The Sentence

Three Identical Strangers

Outstanding Informational Series or Special

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath

Surviving R. Kelly

Image zoom My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

30 for 30

American Masters

Chef’s Table

Hostile Planet

Our Planet

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

Jane Fonda in Five Acts

Leaving Neverland

Love, Gilda

Minding the Gap

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The 61st Grammy Awards

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and the Jeffersons

The Oscars

RENT

72nd Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé

Springsteen on Broadway

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

Outstanding Animated Program

Adventure Time

Big Mouth

Bob’s Burger’s

BoJack Horseman

The Simpsons

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Love, Death, & Robots

Robot Chicken

SpongeBob SquarePants

Steven Universe

Teen Titans Go!

Outstanding Children’s Program

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Carmen Sandiego

Song of Parkland

Star Wars Renaissance

When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Creating Saturday Night Live

Fosse/Verdon

Pose: Identity, Family, Community (Inside Look)

RuPaul’s Drag Race’s: Out of the Closet

RuPaul’s Drag Race’s: Portrait of a Queen

Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

An Emmy for Megan

Hack Into Broad City

It’s Bruno

Special

State of the Union

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

Billy on the Street

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Gay of Thrones

Honest Trailers

The Randy Rainbow Show

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live

Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Peter MacNicol, Veep

John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live

Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live

Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Image zoom Adam S Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag

Fiona Shaw, Fleabag

Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Michael Angarano, This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone

Glynn Turman, How to Get Away with Murder

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder

Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Hank Azaria, The Simpsons

Alex Borstein, Family Guy

Eric Jacobsen, When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special

Seth McFarlane, Family Guy

Kevin Michael Richardson, F Is for Family

Outstanding Narrator

Sir David Attenborough, Our Planet

Angela Bassett, The Flood

Charles Dance, Savage Kingdom

Anthony Mendez, Wonder of Mexico

Liev Schreiber, The Many Lives of Nick Buoniconti

Juliet Stevenson, Queens of Mystery

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Ed Begley Jr., Ctrl Alt Delete

Jimmy Fallon, Beto Breaks the Internet

Ryan O’Connell, Special

Chris O’Dowd, State of the Union

Patton Oswalt, An Emmy for Megan

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Ilana Glazer, Hack Into Broad City

Jessica Hecht, Special

Abbi Jacobson, Hack Into Broad City

Punam Patel, Special

Rosamund Pike, State of the Union

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Veep

Image zoom Veep HBO

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

Born This Way

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Shark Tank

The Voice

Outstanding Choreography for Variety and Reality Programming

Luther Brown, So You Think You Can Dance

Travis Wall, So You Think You Can Dance

Melvin “Timtim” Rogador, World of Dance

Suresh Mukund, World of Dance

Karen Forcano and Ricardo Vega, World of Dance

Tessandra Chavez, World of Dance

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

The Ranch

Rel

Will & Grace

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Ballers

Fleabag

Homecoming

Insecure

Russian Doll

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie

Chernobyl

Deadwood: The Movie

True Detective

When They See Us

Image zoom When They sEE us Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Handmaid’s Tale

Hanna

The Man in the High Castle

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ray Donovan

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

Deadliest Catch

Life Below Zero

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Outstanding Cinematography for Nonfiction Programming

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Free Solo

Our Planet

Outstanding Commercial

A Great Day in Hollywood

Behind the Mac — Make Something Wonderful

Dream Crazy

Point of View

Shot on iPhone XS — Don’t Mess with Mother

Outstanding Period Costumes

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Pose

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

A Series of Unfortunate Events

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Game of Thrones

Good Omens

The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Black-ish

Escape at Dannemora

Grace and Frankie

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Sharp Objects

Image zoom Game of Helen Sloan/HBO

Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming

Dancing with the Stars

Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce

The Masked Singer

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, Free Solo

Chris Smith, FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

Dan Reed, Leaving Neverland

Julie Cohen and Betsy West, RBG

Tim Wardle, Three Identical Strangers

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney From Liverpool

Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and the Jeffersons

The Oscars

Springsteen on Broadway

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Shark Tank

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Game of Thrones

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Pose

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Saturday Night Live

The Voice

World of Dance

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie

Chernobyl

Deadwood: The Movie

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

True Detective

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

James Corden, The World’s Best

Ellen Degeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games

Marie Kondo, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Image zoom The Late Late Show with James Corden/Youtube

Outstanding Original Interactive Program

First Man VR

HG Trivia x Warner Bros: A Live and Interactive Animation First

NASA InSight’s Mars Landing

Traveling While Black

You vs Wild

Outstanding Interactive Program

Conan

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

NASA And SpaceX: The Interactive Demo-1 Launch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media with a Scripted Program

Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)

Game of Thrones

The Good Place

Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media within an Unscripted Program

CONAN Without Borders Japan & Australia

Free Solo 360

The Late late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019

The Oscars — Digital Experience



Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

America’s Got Talent

Dancing with the Stars

Saturday Night Live

So You Think You Can Dance

The Voice

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

The 61st Grammy Awards

Kennedy Center Honors

The Oscars

RENT

The 72nd Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Main Title Design

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

Game of Thrones

Star Trek: Discovery

True Detective

Warrior

Outstanding Make-up for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Game of Thrones

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Pose

Image zoom Marvelous Mrs. Maisel MEGA

Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)

Dancing with the Stars

RENT

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Saturday Night Live

So You Think You Can Dance

The Voice

Outstanding Make-up for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)

Chernobyl

Deadwood: The Movie

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

True Detective

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

Game of Thrones

Star Trek: Discovery

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

David Wingo, Barry

Ramin Djawadi, Game of Thrones

Adam Taylor, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jeff Beal, House of Cards

Siddhartha Khosla, This Is Us

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Hildur Guonadottir, Chernobyl

Edward Shearmur, Escape at Dannemora

David Arnold, Good Omens

Keefus Ciancia and T Bone Burnett, True Detective

Kris Bowers, When They See Us

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Brandon Roberts and Marco Beltrami, Free Solo

Hannah Peel, Game of Thrones

Benjamin Wallfisch, Hostile Planet

Miriam Cutler, Love, Gilda

Steven Price, Our Planet

Miriam Cutler, RBG

Outstanding Music Direction

Ricky Minor, Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul

Alex Lacamoire, Fosse/Verdon

Beyonce and Derek Dixie, Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce

Rickey Minor, The Oscars

Greg Phillinganes, Q85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones

Lenny Pickett, Leon Pendarvis and Eli Brueggemann, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Castle Rock

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Good Omens

Our Planet

Succession

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

72nd Tony Awards

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Documentary Now!

Flight of the Concords

Saturday Night Live

Song of Parkland

Outstanding Music Supervision

Better Call Saul

Fosse/Verdon

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quincy

Russian Doll

Image zoom Fosse/Verdon FX Networks

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

Ozark

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie

Chernobyl

Deadwood: The Movie

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

True Detective

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory

The Conners

Mom

One Day at a Time

Will & Grace

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live from Liverpool

Drunk History

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Who Is America

Outstanding Picture Editing for Nonfiction Programming

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Free Solo

Leaving Neverland

RBG

Three Identical Strangers

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

Survivor

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way

Dealiest Catch

Life Below Zero

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Escape at Dannemora

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

Ozark

The Umbrella Academy

Image zoom Hulu

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

Game of Thrones

The Man in the High Castle

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour or Less)

Barry

Russian Doll

Veep

Will & Grace

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Queer Eye

Saturday Night Live

The Voice

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

The 61st Grammy Awards

Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons

The Oscars

RENT

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One-Hour)

Better Call Saul

Game of Thrones

Gotham

Star Trek: Discovery

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Ballers

Barry

Love, Death & Robots

Russian Doll

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Deadwood: The Movie

True Detective

When They See Us

Outstanding Sound Editing for Nonfiction Programming (Single or Multi-Camera)

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Free Solo

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

Leaving Neverland

Our Planet

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul

Game of Thrones

Handmaid’s Tale

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ozark

Image zoom Better Call Saul Nicole Wilder/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie

Chernobyl

Deadwood: The Movie

Fosse/Verdon

True Detective

When They See Us

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Barry

The Kominsky Method

Modern Family

Russian Doll

Veep

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live from Liverpool

The 61st Grammy Awards

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Oscars

Outstanding Sound Mixing for Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Free Solo

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

Leaving Neverland

Our Planet

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

Game of Thrones

The Man in the High Castle

The Orville

Star Trek: Discovery

The Umbrella Academy

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Deadwood: The Movie

Escape at Dannemora

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Image zoom Chernobyl Liam Daniel/HBO

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Barry

Cobra Kai

GLOW

Russian Doll

The Tick

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series, or Movie

The Blacklist

Blindspot

Game of Thrones

S.W.A.T.

SEAL Team

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

The Big Bang Theory

Conan

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

Saturday Night Live

The Voice

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special

72nd Annual Tony Awards

Kennedy Center Honors

The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019

The Oscars

RENT

Outstanding Writing for Nonfiction Programming

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

The Case Against Adnan Syed

Fyre Fraud

Hostile Planet

Our Planet

Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh

Amy Schumer: Growing

Carpool Karaoke: When Cordon Met McCartney Live from Liverpool

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal