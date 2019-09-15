Creative Arts Emmys 2019: See the Full List of Winners

With a week to go until the Primetime Emmy Awards, this year’s celebrations of achievements on television kicked off on Saturday, with the 71st Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
The ceremony, which took place at The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, honored the artistic and technical accomplishments across a variety of television genres this year.
Many celebrities were in attendance including Kim Kardashian West, Rachel Bloom and Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Antoni Porowski.
Read the full list of winners here:
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
Who Do You Think You Are?
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Life Below Zero
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
Somebody Feed Phil
United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell
Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
RBG
The Sentence
Three Identical Strangers
Outstanding Informational Series or Special
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath
Surviving R. Kelly
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
30 for 30
American Masters
Chef’s Table
Hostile Planet
Our Planet
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
Jane Fonda in Five Acts
Leaving Neverland
Love, Gilda
Minding the Gap
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards
The 61st Grammy Awards
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and the Jeffersons
The Oscars
RENT
72nd Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
Springsteen on Broadway
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
Outstanding Animated Program
Adventure Time
Big Mouth
Bob’s Burger’s
BoJack Horseman
The Simpsons
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Love, Death, & Robots
Robot Chicken
SpongeBob SquarePants
Steven Universe
Teen Titans Go!
Outstanding Children’s Program
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Carmen Sandiego
Song of Parkland
Star Wars Renaissance
When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
Creating Saturday Night Live
Fosse/Verdon
Pose: Identity, Family, Community (Inside Look)
RuPaul’s Drag Race’s: Out of the Closet
RuPaul’s Drag Race’s: Portrait of a Queen
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
An Emmy for Megan
Hack Into Broad City
It’s Bruno
Special
State of the Union
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
Billy on the Street
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Gay of Thrones
Honest Trailers
The Randy Rainbow Show
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live
Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Peter MacNicol, Veep
John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live
Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live
Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag
Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Michael Angarano, This Is Us
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone
Glynn Turman, How to Get Away with Murder
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder
Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Hank Azaria, The Simpsons
Alex Borstein, Family Guy
Eric Jacobsen, When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special
Seth McFarlane, Family Guy
Kevin Michael Richardson, F Is for Family
Outstanding Narrator
Sir David Attenborough, Our Planet
Angela Bassett, The Flood
Charles Dance, Savage Kingdom
Anthony Mendez, Wonder of Mexico
Liev Schreiber, The Many Lives of Nick Buoniconti
Juliet Stevenson, Queens of Mystery
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Ed Begley Jr., Ctrl Alt Delete
Jimmy Fallon, Beto Breaks the Internet
Ryan O’Connell, Special
Chris O’Dowd, State of the Union
Patton Oswalt, An Emmy for Megan
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Ilana Glazer, Hack Into Broad City
Jessica Hecht, Special
Abbi Jacobson, Hack Into Broad City
Punam Patel, Special
Rosamund Pike, State of the Union
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Veep
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program
Born This Way
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Shark Tank
The Voice
Outstanding Choreography for Variety and Reality Programming
Luther Brown, So You Think You Can Dance
Travis Wall, So You Think You Can Dance
Melvin “Timtim” Rogador, World of Dance
Suresh Mukund, World of Dance
Karen Forcano and Ricardo Vega, World of Dance
Tessandra Chavez, World of Dance
Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
The Ranch
Rel
Will & Grace
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Ballers
Fleabag
Homecoming
Insecure
Russian Doll
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie
Chernobyl
Deadwood: The Movie
True Detective
When They See Us
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Handmaid’s Tale
Hanna
The Man in the High Castle
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ray Donovan
Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program
Deadliest Catch
Life Below Zero
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Outstanding Cinematography for Nonfiction Programming
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Free Solo
Our Planet
Outstanding Commercial
A Great Day in Hollywood
Behind the Mac — Make Something Wonderful
Dream Crazy
Point of View
Shot on iPhone XS — Don’t Mess with Mother
Outstanding Period Costumes
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Pose
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
A Series of Unfortunate Events
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Game of Thrones
Good Omens
The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Black-ish
Escape at Dannemora
Grace and Frankie
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Sharp Objects
Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming
Dancing with the Stars
Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce
The Masked Singer
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, Free Solo
Chris Smith, FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
Dan Reed, Leaving Neverland
Julie Cohen and Betsy West, RBG
Tim Wardle, Three Identical Strangers
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney From Liverpool
Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and the Jeffersons
The Oscars
Springsteen on Broadway
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Shark Tank
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Game of Thrones
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Pose
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Saturday Night Live
The Voice
World of Dance
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie
Chernobyl
Deadwood: The Movie
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
True Detective
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
James Corden, The World’s Best
Ellen Degeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games
Marie Kondo, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Original Interactive Program
First Man VR
HG Trivia x Warner Bros: A Live and Interactive Animation First
NASA InSight’s Mars Landing
Traveling While Black
You vs Wild
Outstanding Interactive Program
Conan
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
NASA And SpaceX: The Interactive Demo-1 Launch
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media with a Scripted Program
Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)
Game of Thrones
The Good Place
Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media within an Unscripted Program
CONAN Without Borders Japan & Australia
Free Solo 360
The Late late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019
The Oscars — Digital Experience
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
America’s Got Talent
Dancing with the Stars
Saturday Night Live
So You Think You Can Dance
The Voice
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special
The 61st Grammy Awards
Kennedy Center Honors
The Oscars
RENT
The 72nd Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Main Title Design
Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
Game of Thrones
Star Trek: Discovery
True Detective
Warrior
Outstanding Make-up for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Game of Thrones
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Pose
Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Dancing with the Stars
RENT
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Saturday Night Live
So You Think You Can Dance
The Voice
Outstanding Make-up for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Chernobyl
Deadwood: The Movie
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
True Detective
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
Game of Thrones
Star Trek: Discovery
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
David Wingo, Barry
Ramin Djawadi, Game of Thrones
Adam Taylor, The Handmaid’s Tale
Jeff Beal, House of Cards
Siddhartha Khosla, This Is Us
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Hildur Guonadottir, Chernobyl
Edward Shearmur, Escape at Dannemora
David Arnold, Good Omens
Keefus Ciancia and T Bone Burnett, True Detective
Kris Bowers, When They See Us
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Brandon Roberts and Marco Beltrami, Free Solo
Hannah Peel, Game of Thrones
Benjamin Wallfisch, Hostile Planet
Miriam Cutler, Love, Gilda
Steven Price, Our Planet
Miriam Cutler, RBG
Outstanding Music Direction
Ricky Minor, Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul
Alex Lacamoire, Fosse/Verdon
Beyonce and Derek Dixie, Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce
Rickey Minor, The Oscars
Greg Phillinganes, Q85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones
Lenny Pickett, Leon Pendarvis and Eli Brueggemann, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Castle Rock
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Good Omens
Our Planet
Succession
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
72nd Tony Awards
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Documentary Now!
Flight of the Concords
Saturday Night Live
Song of Parkland
Outstanding Music Supervision
Better Call Saul
Fosse/Verdon
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quincy
Russian Doll
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
Ozark
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie
Chernobyl
Deadwood: The Movie
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
True Detective
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory
The Conners
Mom
One Day at a Time
Will & Grace
Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live from Liverpool
Drunk History
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Who Is America
Outstanding Picture Editing for Nonfiction Programming
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Free Solo
Leaving Neverland
RBG
Three Identical Strangers
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
Survivor
Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program
Born This Way
Dealiest Catch
Life Below Zero
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Escape at Dannemora
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
Ozark
The Umbrella Academy
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
Game of Thrones
The Man in the High Castle
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour or Less)
Barry
Russian Doll
Veep
Will & Grace
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Queer Eye
Saturday Night Live
The Voice
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special
The 61st Grammy Awards
Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons
The Oscars
RENT
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One-Hour)
Better Call Saul
Game of Thrones
Gotham
Star Trek: Discovery
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Ballers
Barry
Love, Death & Robots
Russian Doll
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Deadwood: The Movie
True Detective
When They See Us
Outstanding Sound Editing for Nonfiction Programming (Single or Multi-Camera)
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Free Solo
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
Leaving Neverland
Our Planet
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul
Game of Thrones
Handmaid’s Tale
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ozark
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie
Chernobyl
Deadwood: The Movie
Fosse/Verdon
True Detective
When They See Us
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Barry
The Kominsky Method
Modern Family
Russian Doll
Veep
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live from Liverpool
The 61st Grammy Awards
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Oscars
Outstanding Sound Mixing for Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Free Solo
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
Leaving Neverland
Our Planet
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Game of Thrones
The Man in the High Castle
The Orville
Star Trek: Discovery
The Umbrella Academy
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Deadwood: The Movie
Escape at Dannemora
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program
Barry
Cobra Kai
GLOW
Russian Doll
The Tick
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series, or Movie
The Blacklist
Blindspot
Game of Thrones
S.W.A.T.
SEAL Team
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series
The Big Bang Theory
Conan
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Saturday Night Live
The Voice
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special
72nd Annual Tony Awards
Kennedy Center Honors
The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019
The Oscars
RENT
Outstanding Writing for Nonfiction Programming
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
The Case Against Adnan Syed
Fyre Fraud
Hostile Planet
Our Planet
Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh
Amy Schumer: Growing
Carpool Karaoke: When Cordon Met McCartney Live from Liverpool
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal