Craig Melvin Says Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Will 'Be Back With Us Soon' amid Their Continued Absences

The Today show's familiar faces will be back on your screen in due time.

On Friday's edition of Today, co-anchor Craig Melvin said Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, who have both been absent from the show this week, will "be back with us soon."

Guthrie, 51, stepped away from the morning show on Tuesday due to a positive COVID test. At the time, Today's Sheinelle Jones said on air, "It has been an interesting morning for us. As we said, Savannah left early, she wasn't feeling great, so she took a COVID test. It came back positive."

Carson Daly, Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, and Hoda Kotb. Nathan Congleton/TODAY

Meanwhile, Kotb, 58, has been absent since Feb. 17 to deal with a "family health issue."

Melvin, 43, explained the news on Wednesday, telling viewers: "We know a lot of you have been wondering how she's doing. We can tell you that Hoda's okay. She's got a family health matter that she's been dealing with, so we look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back at the desk real, real soon."

Fellow Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager also promised at the time that Kotb will "be back, right here, very, very soon."

"We adore her, we're sending our love to her," she said.

Today weatherman Al Roker added, "We love you both."

A pre-recorded interview that Kotb did with John Easterling and Chloe Lattanzi, the husband and daughter of the late Olivia Newton-John, aired on Friday. She also appeared in a pre-taped segment with Bush Hager, 41, on Feb. 20.

Kotb has been posting inspirational messages on her Instagram since her hiatus from the Today show, most recently sharing an image the reads "choose hope" on Monday.

Today airs weekdays beginning at 7 a.m. on NBC.