Craig Melvin and Al Roker Speak Out After 3rd Hour of Today Employee Contracts Coronavirus

As Craig Melvin and Al Roker take time away from Today, they’ve assured fans they’re in good health.

The anchors shared an update on social media on Monday, hours after it was announced that they would be stepping away from Today as a precaution after at least one staff member on the NBC morning show’s third hour tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Feeling great this am,” Melvin, 40, wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “Thinking about our friend and colleague. Thinking about everyone grappling with this right now. I’ll be fine. So will we.”

“Feeling fine,” tweeted Roker, 65. “Don’t worry about us. Thinking about our colleagues and all those who are really suffering. And God Bless the health care providers and #FirstResponders helping.”

On Monday’s broadcast, co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, 48, and Hoda Kotb, 55, addressed the news with their viewers.

“Before we go further, a personal note for this show: Last night we learned that a colleague of ours on the third hour of Today has tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus,” said Guthrie. “So out of an abundance of caution, Craig and Al have taken the morning off so we can trace their contacts, see what’s going on with them. We promise to keep you posted, both are fine right now, they feel good.”

Kotb added that both co-hosts said they “feel great” and that everyone on staff is practicing caution.

“We’re just trying to play exactly by the rules,” she said. “We hope and wish they come back soon.”

NBC said in a press release that they were informed overnight that a member of the third hour had been diagnosed with the respiratory virus. As the company investigates who came into contact with the coworker, employees on that team were asked to work from home.

“We are fully supporting our colleague, who is experiencing mild symptoms and receiving medical care, and I know you join me in sending our very best for a quick recovery,” said NBC News president Noah Oppenheim, adding that the company is “taking all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our teams, which includes multiple deep cleanings of our offices, control room, and Studio 1A.”

In addition to Roker and Melvin, Friday’s 3rd Hour of Today featured lifestyle contributor Jill Martin, NBC News’ medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar, and NBC News’ investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen.

The three others were also absent from Monday’s broadcast, which began with Guthrie and Kotb providing a coronavirus update before cutting to a replay of previous 3rd Hours of Today installments.

Earlier on Monday’s main Today telecast, Nguyen appeared in one segment via a Skype call where Guthrie explained she would be working from home, like Roker and Melvin, as a precaution.