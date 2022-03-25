Craig Conover and Girlfriend Paige DeSorbo Talked About Having 'Kids and a Family': 'We're Happy'

The Southern Charm star and the Summer House star have been dating for six months

Southern Charm's Craig Conover said he's already talked about marriage, kids and a real future with his girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo.

In a conversation with Page Six, Conover, 33, shared some of the specifics of their relationship after Winter House. "We have talked about marriage and spending our lives together, which we're happy about," he said. "We talk about kids and a family."

Conover also said they evaluate their relationship from a realistic perspective. "We're both realists and obviously no one ever plans on breaking up … we hope that doesn't happen, obviously."

He also spoke to criticism of their relationship. "We've been official for a little over six months now, and we're happy," Conover added. "Hopefully we stand as an example that just because everyone else tells you it won't work, you know, doesn't really mean anything at all."

While things seem to be going well for Conover and DeSorbo, 29, they aren't rushing into any big life decisions. When asked if they'll move in together anytime soon on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, DeSorbo said they're not thinking about that yet.

"I mean, we've only been dating for six months," she said about a move to either one of their cities to be closer. "So I feel like if we were talking about moving, it'd be a little cuckoo."

DeSorbo and Conover first met on Winter House in 2021, but didn't make their relationship official until after. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in December. "Sew in love," DeSorbo captioned the photo.