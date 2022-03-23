"She came clean about everything," Craig Conover said

Craig Conover Wanted Ex Naomie Olindo to Return to Southern Charm: I Was 'a Big Proponent of It'

Craig Conover was in full support of his ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo returning to Southern Charm.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Monday, host Andy Cohen asked Conover, 33, about whether he was "upset" to see Olindo, 29, back on the Bravo hit.

"No, I was actually a big proponent of it," he said. "She came clean about everything. She apologized to everyone that she needed to."

Asked whether he received an apology as well, Conover said: "Yep, she said everything that everyone has always wanted her to say to me."

"She said she was sorry. She was honest about it," he continued. "... It brings it all home and I think people are really going to enjoy this season."

Addressing the new season further, Conover teased what else fans can expect going forward.

"When people think Southern Charm, this is the season," he said. "It's going to be a long season. There's stuff that happens that you just can't make up."

Conover and Olindo dated for three years before breaking up in 2017. Their relationship drama was previously featured on Southern Charm and season 6 focused on the fallout of their split.

Olindo went on to date Metul Shah for several years. The pair, who moved to New York City together last summer, split in July 2021.

Craig Conover, Naomie Olindo Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty; Charles Sykes/Getty

Recently, Olindo said she had to "beg" to get back on the show.

"I had to, like, beg my way back," she said on Dear Media's Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast. "I was like, 'Guys, please. I know I quit and I know I told everybody to f--- off, but please I'm very depressed and I really want to come back. I don't know what I'm going to do if I'm back in Charleston.' They were like, 'All right.' "

Conover is now dating Summer House star Paige DeSorbo. He recently opened up about the couple's future together.

"I think, eventually, when we have kids or family or whatever, I think we would be in Charleston, but I don't think she'll ever not have an apartment in New York," he said on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast. "We're just in a fortunate place that we don't really have to make those hard cut decisions. We're just both so busy right now and traveling. And now, we're getting to start to work together on projects outside of TV, which is really fun."