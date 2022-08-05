Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo 'Play House' as the 'Southern Charm' -er Readies Home for a 'Big Family'

The Sewing Down South founder and the Summer House star "both want kids, and I'm kind of trying to renovate the house with that vision in mind," he shared on Thursday's Southern Charm

Published on August 5, 2022 05:31 PM
Craig Conover, Paige DeSorbo LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19053 --
Photo: Charles Sykes/Getty

Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo are looking toward a future together.

The 33-year-old Sewing Down South founder welcomed his 29-year-old Summer House star girlfriend to Charleston on Thursday's episode of Southern Charm — and though the pair have enjoyed settling into domesticity together, Craig's ongoing home renovation did inspire a little playful ribbing from Paige after he told her, "If I had a kitchen, I would make you breakfast."

She responded with a playful laugh: "I feel like there's a time when we're gonna be like, 'Remember when we had the kitchen in the living room?'"

In a confessional, Craig acknowledged, "It's pretty hard to play house without having a kitchen and living out of boxes, and the fact that Paige feels comfortable here with the house like this is kind of an incredible sign."

He underscored this point as they move out to the porch, telling her: "I love that about you — I don't have to be anyone but myself."

He added in his confessional: "Paige loves me for who I am, and I love that feeling. She's my biggest fan. And I think that's something that I've been looking for for a really long time — forever."

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover at a Wedding
Paige DeSorbo Instagram

Craig also explained that one of the underlying reasons for upgrading his home — with the input and ideas of the Giggly Squad podcast host, of course — is so they have room to start a family one day.

Interspersed with scenes of the pair discussing their plans for their shared home, including a backyard "that'll be safe for the kids to play," Craig shared, "I'd love to have a big family, you know three or four kids. But I know that's not up to me."

He affirmed, "But we both want kids, and I'm kind of trying to renovate the house with that vision in mind."

He added, "I mean, we're not even engaged yet, but I think I've found my person."

Back on the porch, Paige quipped, "I feel like we're 80 years old, just sittin' in our rocking chairs."

On Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, costar Kathryn Dennis, 30, said she "I can totally see a change" in Craig since he and Paige become a couple. "Love 'em!" she gushed to host Andy Cohen, who asked what she thinks about the pairing.

Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover LIVE WITH <a href="https://people.com/tag/andy-cohen/" data-inlink="true">ANDY COHEN</a> -- Episode 19053 --
Charles Sykes/Getty

This week's episode was not the first time Conover has discussed his and Paige's future together. During an appearance on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast in March, he opened up about their shared plans.

"I think, eventually, when we have kids or family or whatever, I think we would be in Charleston, but I don't think she'll ever not have an apartment in New York," he said. "We're just in a fortunate place that we don't really have to make those hard cut decisions. We're just both so busy right now and traveling."

Craig's last big relationship on Southern Charm was with retuning costar Naomie Olindo, whom he still loves "to death," he said on Reality Life.

Still, he continued, "Sometimes people just aren't correct matches. It's okay to care about someone and love someone and realize that you're not supposed to be together. You never know when it's going to happen. But then, you know, I found Paige and it just ... fits where all of a sudden, you're with someone that loves what you do."

SOUTHERN CHARM -- Season:8
Stephanie Diani/Bravo

In late March, Conover told Entertainment Tonight: "It's an adult relationship. We talk about marriage and having kids and the things we agree on — and don't disagree on — and we really hope to be married."

The pair first crossed paths in the Hamptons while filming Bravo's hit reality show Summer House, and later developed a close friendship on the spinoff series Winter House. At the time, Paige had recently split with ex Perry Rahbar, and Craig was dating his then-girlfriend Natalie Hegnauer.

Their friendship turned romantic shortly after filming wrapped for Winter House, though they both continued to see other people while they explored how serious their feelings were — a journey that was well documented during season 6 of Summer House.

After months of speculation, Conover and DeSorbo's relationship was confirmed last fall.

After being long-distance for most of their relationship, Craig told BravoTV.com that Paige would be living with him in Charleston for the summer. He teased the renovation, saying, "I'm having a ton of stuff done to my house, and she's definitely got an input on all those new changes, which really excites me. I'm getting it ready to live in with a partner."

He also added that he hoped the move will become permanent: "We're excited to move in together eventually. That's definitely the direction we're headed."

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

