Craig Conover Says Girlfriend Paige DeSorbo Is Moving to Charleston with Him for the Summer

Craig Conover is taking the next step in his relationship with Paige DeSorbo.

The Southern Charm star, 33, is preparing his Charleston, South Carolina home for DeSorbo, 29, to move in with him, telling BravoTV.com he's working to make the place "not as much of bachelor pad."

"I'm having a ton of stuff done to my house, and she's definitely got an input on all those new changes, which really excites me," Conover said. "I'm getting it ready to live in with a partner."

Although he noted that her stay is only "temporary" during May and June, the couple is looking to make it permanent. "We're excited to move in together eventually. That's definitely the direction we're headed," he added.

Craig Conover, Paige DeSorbo

The couple hit it off while filming the inaugural season of Bravo's Winter House, and confirmed their relationship months later. Conover has made appearances on the current season of Summer House, and they also recently wrapped filming on Winter House season 2.

"It was the longest that Paige and I had ever been together, and it could have gone one of two ways. Fortunately, when we got out of the [Winter House] house, we actually flew to Mexico together and then spent a couple more weeks together," Conover added. "We don't really want to do this long-distance thing anymore. Like it was great for a while, but after getting to spend so much time together, we really didn't like waking up without the other."

Conover previously told PEOPLE how their friendship "naturally" evolved into a relationship. "We both had a crush on each other from three years ago when I came to the Hamptons for Kyle [Cooke's] birthday party," he said in October. "We always had an eye for each other."

"It was done in a healthy way. We built a friendship and got to know each other first, and it all happened naturally. You see the foundation of our relationship start to form on the show," Conover added.