Craig Conover Opens Up About His Future with Girlfriend Paige DeSorbo: She's 'the Right Person'

Craig Conover is addressing his future with girlfriend Paige DeSorbo in a big way.

During an appearance on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast, the 33-year-old Southern Charm star opened up about his future with DeSorbo.

"She's here in Mexico with me now. We're so lucky that our flexibility of travel is easy, so we do like four days on, four days off a lot," he began.

"I think, eventually, when we have kids or family or whatever, I think we would be in Charleston, but I don't think she'll ever not have an apartment in New York," Conover continued. "We're just in a fortunate place that we don't really have to make those hard cut decisions. We're just both so busy right now and traveling. And now, we're getting to start to work together on projects outside of TV, which is really fun."

Before getting serious with DeSorbo, 29, Conover was dating his costar Naomie Olindo. During his podcast appearance, he admitted to loving his 29-year-old ex "to death" and acknowledged the "great times" they had together. But Conover doesn't think they were right for each other.

"Sometimes people just aren't correct matches. It's okay to care about someone and love someone and realize that you're not supposed to be together," the Pillow Talk author said. "You never know when it's going to happen. But then, you know, I found Paige and it just, exactly what you just said, it just fits where all of a sudden, you're with someone that loves what you do."

Added Conover, "It's really tough to get out of relationships and stuff, and it's never pleasant, but sometimes it's just, maybe it's not your right person. And when you do find the right person, it's really cool."

Conover and DeSorbo developed a close friendship early last year while filming Winter House. He had been dating Natalie Hegnauer at the time of filming, but they split that May.

After months of speculation, Conover and DeSorbo's relationship was confirmed last fall.

Their romance appears in the current season of DeSorbo's series, Summer House. But Conover said on the Reality Life podcast he wished it "would have been shown a little differently."

"When I discovered what direction that they were going in, I was pretty upset and it's just easier to, like, pull yourself out of it," he said. "I really thought it was going to be shown, you know, how that was. And unfortunately, there's just not enough time in a television slot to show all the happiness and positivity and so I got twisted. I don't know what was said or shown, but I know it wasn't, unfortunately, an accurate story."

Conover shared, "I just got out of a relationship. And for three months, she lived in New York and I lived in Charleston, and we were just living like a normal dating life in other cities. But we were coming closer and closer and closer."

The Bravo reality star added, "And for us, it just worked. And then it got to a time where we were like, look, where we were like, 'I don't want to see anyone else.' It wasn't even about like, I don't want you to see anyone else. It was like, I don't want to see anyone else. Like, I'm falling in love with you. And it was really sweet."