Southern Charm's Craig Conover Says Ex Naomie Olindo Is 'Really Happy' After Metul Shah Split

Craig Conover has offered an update on how his ex Naomie Olindo is doing after her split from boyfriend Metul Shah.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Tuesday, Conover, 32, said Olindo, 29, has been "really happy" in the months since her breakup from the anesthesiologist.

"I think she's relieved in a weird way," he claimed. "She's happy to be back in Charleston."

While it's unclear when Conover and Olindo last spoke, the Southern Charm star suggested that his ex is better off single.

"I don't think she was that happy in her relationship, and I think she's just happy to be living her own life again," he said.

Olindo and Conover dated for three years before calling it quits in 2017. Much of their relationship drama was documented on Southern Charm, with season 6 focusing on the fallout from their breakup.

Olindo went on to date Shah for several years, even moving to New York City together earlier this summer. But just weeks later, in July, PEOPLE broke the news of their split.

"Naomie and Metul are no longer together," Olindo's agent said. "She is back in Charleston and plans to stay there for the time being."

Olindo then addressed the breakup news with a teary-eyed Instagram Story.

"Nothing will be worse than losing my dad," she captioned a photo of herself crying. "But this is a close second. Betrayal is never easy for anyone and I'm just so sorry to anyone else who has stumbled across those terrible messages."

She continued, "I'm absolutely positive I will regret posting this tomorrow but so many of you have reached out saying you're feeling a similar pain. I'm so so sorry."

Naomie Olindo; Metul Shah Credit: Metul Shah Instagram

Though she has yet to address the reason for the split, Olindo's statement seemingly referenced rumors that Shah had cheated.

"I am so thankful for all of the support you guys are giving me right now," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Trust me I need it. This is incredibly embarrassing and I feel so lost, I just ask that you please stop sending/saying hateful things to Metul."