Craig Conover Says He's 'Happy' for Newly Engaged Southern Charm Costar Madison LeCroy

Craig Conover wants the best for his costar Madison LeCroy — especially if it means she's moving on from Austen Kroll.

After LeCroy announced her surprise engagement to boyfriend Brett on Thursday after six months of dating, Conover tells PEOPLE he's "happy" for his Southern Charm costar.

"I'm happy for her," he says. "As long as she's happy, I'm happy."

While Conover says he hasn't met LeCroy's new fiancé, he's optimistic that their relationship is the real deal.

"I've seen her a lot the past few weeks and she told me she was really happy," he says. "I know they've only been dating for a couple of months but hey, to each their own. I don't think traditional relationships have worked for either of us."

Conover, 32, and LeCroy, 31, famously found themselves at odds while the hairstylist was dating his best friend and fellow Southern Charm star Kroll. (LeCroy and Kroll had an on-off relationship for nearly three years before calling it quits last year.) During the Southern Charm season 7 reunion, Conover went as far as to accuse LeCroy of mistreating Kroll and sleeping with married men while the two were still together. LeCroy denied cheating on Kroll.

But Conover says the two have since put their differences aside.

"Madison and I are fine. Unless you're dating her or she's dating your best friend, she's really cool," he jokes. "We've known each other for 10 years and really do love each other and we're in a good place right now."

Craig Conover and Austen Kroll Credit: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

And as for Kroll, Conover says his friend is also in a "really good place" these days.

"He's moved on and she's moved on," he says. "It's a good end of the chapter and a start of a new one for both of them — even if it did get a little messy at times."

LeCroy's boyfriend Brett popped the question last week, after taking her and her 8-year-old son Hudson (whom she shares with her ex-husband) on a belated birthday celebration.