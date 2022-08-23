Craig Conover Says His Dream Wedding Is 'Completely Different' from Girlfriend Paige DeSorbo's

Craig Conover knows exactly what he wants in a wedding — even though it may not align with his girlfriend Paige DeSorbo's bridal dreams.

The Southern Charm star explained why he wants a "laid-back" wedding, even though "Paige's vision is completely different than mine."

"The reason I ended up moving to the Bahamas for that year or two was because of a wedding I went to in Abaco and when you got to the wedding, everyone was barefoot …. It was just so laid-back and everyone spent a week there," Conover told E! News.

It's inspired the image he has in his head of his eventual nuptials. "I want to have a big welcome crab feast when everyone gets there, and then I want to have the rehearsal dinner on Thursday, a party Friday and the wedding Saturday and a brunch Sunday," he continued. "But you know, I am just a boy that has never really looked into all of this."

Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover. Paul Morigi/Getty; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

A tropical wedding seems to be out of the picture, though, if DeSorbo, 29, has anything to say about it. "I don't think Paige wants a beach wedding," acknowledged Conover, 33.

There's room for compromise from his understanding of DeSorbo's wishes. "She's OK with it being like a four- to five-day experience," Conover added. "I think her vision is somewhere in Italy."

All that said, Conover and DeSorbo aren't engaged yet. The Sewing Down South founder and DeSorbo have been long-distance for much of their relationship, though they spent the summer together in Charleston.

On an August episode of Southern Charm, their shared summer was off to a good start. "It's pretty hard to play house without having a kitchen and living out of boxes, and the fact that Paige feels comfortable here with the house like this is kind of an incredible sign," Conover said in a confessional.

"Paige loves me for who I am, and I love that feeling. She's my biggest fan. And I think that's something that I've been looking for for a really long time — forever," he said.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.