Courtney Stodden Shares Shirtless Video of Brian Austin Green Hours After His Lunch with Tina Louise

The 90210 star split with Megan Fox after nearly 10 years of marriage earlier this year

Brian Austin Green and Courtney Stodden continue to spend time together following his breakup with Megan Fox.

Stodden, 25, shared a video with the Beverly Hills, 90210 star on Tuesday, showing the pair enjoying some time in what appears to be a hot tub.

"9021 now I kn0w..." Stodden wrote in the caption accompanying the video, in which the duo gave a shoutout to a woman named Ashley.

Reps for Green, 46, and Stodden did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

While it's unclear when the video was taken, Green and Stodden were spotted picking up food together at a Mexican restaurant in Agoura Hills, California, in June.

An eyewitness told PEOPLE at the time that "they were not acting at all like they are together" romantically.

On Tuesday, Green enjoyed a lunch outing with model Tina Louise at Sugar Taco in Los Angeles, a vegan restaurant that she co-owns.

The actor split with Fox — with whom he shares three sons, Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3 — earlier this year after nearly 10 years of marriage, he confirmed in May.

A source told PEOPLE that month that the star is ready to reenter the dating world.

"Brian is doing well. He and Megan are getting along," the source said. "When he doesn't see the kids, he is slowly dating. He recently started hanging out with Courtney [Stodden]. They seem more like friends though."

Green opened up about the split on his …With Brian Austin Green podcast, telling listeners that he and Fox, 34, "had an amazing relationship" and that they will always love each other.

"She said, 'I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience, and I think that might be something worth trying for me,'" he explained on the podcast.

