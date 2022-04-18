Courtney Stodden Talks Challenges of Reliving Doug Hutchison's Alleged 'Grooming' for Upcoming Book

Courtney Stodden married actor Doug Hutchison in 2011 when they were 16 and he was 51, but the pair have since divorced

Courtney Stodden's new memoir will provide a closer look into various aspects of their life, including their controversial marriage with ex-husband Doug Hutchison.

In an interview with Fox News, the 27-year-old reality star — who came out in April 2021 as non-binary, saying they prefer they/them pronouns — opened up about the challenges they have faced while writing their untitled book.

"A lot of different chapters in my life have been challenging to live through once and then to kind of go back and relive it again in order to tell the story is extra challenging," they explained. "But it also gives me a better insight."

"I'm working with a therapist right now to kind of process it all, too, as I'm writing it out and reliving it again," Stodden continued. "And it's freeing. It's definitely given me a better outlook on it. I see it for what it is."

Stodden gained public attention in 2011 when they controversially wed Hutchison, 61. The Green Mile actor was 51 at the time while Stodden was only 16.

Since tying the knot, the former pair separated and reconciled multiple times before splitting for good in 2016. Stodden also suffered a miscarriage months before the exes' final breakup.

Speaking about their former marriage, Stodden told Fox News that writing the book has provided them with a new perspective.

"It has shined a light on the grooming and what happened to me and what actually happens to a lot of other children in the USA as well," they said.

Stodden also noted that they believe they became "so strong" through this experience.

"I am a really empathetic, sensitive person, and I always have been. But my experience has made me so strong," the Celebrity Big Brother alum told the news outlet. "If it didn't happen, I feel like my whole outlook on life would be so different. Experiences that are traumatizing can either break us or we can utilize them to shape us into a stronger individual."

Added Stodden: "And that's really one of the main reasons why I'm speaking out is because I want past victims and survivors to really tap into that part of themselves. We are so strong. It's just really made me very fearless."

A rep for Hutchison did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Stodden confirmed their divorce from Hutchison in March 2020, saying they felt "absolutely taken advantage of" during the relationship.

"I've been scared to even speak up about feeling groomed or being verbally abused during the almost 10 year marriage because I was a child and he was 50 when we married but I'm a woman now and it's time for me to put my big girl pants on and speak on this matter," they wrote on Instagram.

"I've felt completely trapped, manipulated and at times abandoned by adults // growing up in such an environment — it became a lonely and dark place," Stodden continued. "Stay tuned for my book."

Stodden then directed their post toward Hutchison, explaining how they'll "always love" the actor but will also "always be angry" with the ways in which he treated them.

"You've left me — a child woman, feeling belittled and confused. These things I shall overcome," added Stodden. "I wish you well. But please don't ever do this to another minor again. It's not right... even if the parent signs off. Wait a respectable amount of time before marrying. Children aren't on your level. I'll always love you regardless. Be better. As shall I."

At the time, Hutchison's manager Charles Lago declined to comment on Stodden's post, but told PEOPLE, "This whole business with Courtney right now is initiated by the fact that Doug has a biography out on March 10."