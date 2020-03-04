Courtney Stodden is opening up about her marriage with ex Doug Hutchison.

On Tuesday, the Celebrity Big Brother alum, 25, confirmed that she is officially divorced from Hutchison, 59, in a lengthy Instagram post about their relationship.

Sharing a photo of Hutchison kissing her cheek, Stodden — who married the Green Mile actor in 2011 when she was 16 years old — wrote in the caption that she feels she was “absolutely taken advantage of” during their time together.

“It’s March 3rd, 2020 – today I am officially divorced from actor Doug Hutchison. It’s an emotional day for me. God only knows how he’s feeling, but I can tell you that it’s for the better,” she began. “I look back at this picture and feel absolutely taken advantage of.”

Doug Hutchison and Courtney Stodden

She continued, “I’ve been scared to even speak up about feeling groomed or being verbally abused during the almost 10 year marriage because I was a child and he was 50 when we married but I’m a woman now and it’s time for me to put my big girl pants on and speak on this matter.”

“I’ve felt completely trapped, manipulated and at times abandoned by adults // growing up in such an environment — it became a lonely and dark place,” she wrote, before telling followers that she has a book in the works.

Stodden ended the post with a message to her former husband, writing, “And to Doug… I’ll always love you; yet I’ll always be angry. You’ve left me — a child woman, feeling belittled and confused. These things I shall overcome.”

“I wish you well. But please don’t ever do this to another minor again. It’s not right… even if the parent signs off. Wait a respectable amount of time before marrying. Children aren’t on your level. I’ll always love you regardless. Be better. As shall I,” she added.

Hutchison’s manager Charles Lago declined to comment on Stodden’s post, though he told PEOPLE, “This whole business with Courtney right now is initiated by the fact that Doug has a biography out on March 10.”

After separating and reconciling multiple times throughout their relationship, Stodden and Hutchison called it quits for the final time in 2016 following nearly six years of marriage.

Last month, Hutchison opened up about his marriage to Stodden while promoting his upcoming memoir Flushing Hollywood: Fake News, Fake Boobs.

“I shot my career in the head for love. And in doing so, I lost my family and friends. I was suddenly on the Titanic and everyone was fleeing except for me and Courtney. Now, I have nothing to lose but, to tell the truth,” he told Fox News. “For a long time, I acted out of fear and lies for that same reason — I was afraid to burn bridges. Now, what am I afraid of? There is absolutely nothing to lose by telling the truth.”

Doug Hutchison and Courtney Stodden

When asked if he regrets marrying Stodden, Hutchison replied, “Absolutely not.”

“I don’t believe in living a life of regret. I think that every choice we make, we make them for a reason… I have absolutely no regrets in my life,” he said. “Do I wish I would have handled certain aspects of my life differently or said … some things differently? Yes — like everybody else. But my marriage to Courtney is not one of them. I regret none of it. It was a beautiful and powerful journey. A bittersweet journey with Courtney.”