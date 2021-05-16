Courtney Love Slams Lily James and Pam & Tommy Series: 'My Heart Goes Out to' Pamela Anderson

Courtney Love has some things to say about Hulu's upcoming Pam & Tommy miniseries.

The four-time Grammy Award nominee, 56, defended her friend Pamela Anderson on Facebook Friday, posting a photo of an article about the limited series, which is set to cover the Baywatch star's whirlwind romance with Tommy Lee and their infamous sex tape. "I find this so f—ing outrageous," Love began in her post.

"When Pam / Tommy sex tape was out / myself @pattyschemel @xmadmx were making a record," Love continued. "And the lone women in many recording studios in LA. Where all / ALL! The staff engineers / producers / owners / were watching the sex tape with huge schadenfraude.. Guffaws, It was disgusting. I banned anyone discussing it.. It destroyed my friend Pamelas life. Utterly."

Anderson, 53, and Lee, 58, have yet to personally comment on the show.

Courtney Love, Pamela Anderson Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Also in her post, Love claimed that the upcoming series asked to use her likeness. "Last week I was asked to approve using a Rolling Stone cover of mine / shot by Mark Seliger in this piece of s—," Love wrote. "That they had approved. I said 'f— no.' shocked. Gentleman don't approve this sort of thing."

Love concluded her post by calling out Lily James, who will portray Anderson. "My heart goes out to Pammy ♥️♥️ further causing her complex trauma. And shame on Lily James whoever the f— she is. #vile," Love wrote.

pam & Tommy Sebastian Stan and Lily James | Credit: Hulu

Pam & Tommy recently began filming with James and costar Sebastian Stan playing the titular couple. The series recounts their four-day romance leading up to their wedding on a Mexican beach in 1995, as well as the making and subsequent scandal of their sex tape.

The former couple sued the distributor of their sex tape, Internet Entertainment Group, before reaching a confidential settlement. The tape was still released publicly.

"I've never seen it. I made not one dollar. It was stolen property. We made a deal to stop all the shenanigans," Anderson said on Watch What Happens Live in 2015.

1996 File Photo of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in 1996 | Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

"I was seven months pregnant with Dylan and thinking it was affecting the pregnancy with the stress and said, 'I'm not going to court anymore. I'm not being deposed anymore by these horny, weird lawyer men. I don't want to talk about my vagina anymore or my public sex — anything,' " Anderson said at the time.