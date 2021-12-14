Soap Stars Courtney Hope and Chad Duell Split After 2 Months of Marriage
Courtney Hope and Chad Duell wed in September during a 'Till Death'-themed outdoor wedding in Malibu, California
Courtney Hope and Chad Duell have ended their marriage.
The two soap opera stars have quietly split nearly two months after their wedding, a source tells PEOPLE.
Soap Opera Digest was the first to report the news.
Hope, who portrays Sally Spectra on The Young and the Restless, and Duell, who stars on General Hospital as Michael Corinthos, announced the news of their nuptials in September with photos from their 'Till Death'-themed outdoor wedding in Malibu, California. For the ceremony, the pair wore matching red ensembles while their loved ones in attendance wore all-black.
Guests included Hope's former The Bold and the Beautiful costars Katrina Bowden and Katherine Kelly Lang, and her current The Young and the Restless costars Tracey Bregman and Hunter King.
Duell, 34, proposed to Hope, 32, in a Valentine's Day surprise during a Malibu beachside picnic in February after five years of dating.
Hope joined the cast of The Young and the Restless in November 2020. The actress originated the role of fashion designer Spectra on The Bold and the Beautiful in 2017 and left the show in August 2020.
Meanwhile, Duell joined General Hospital and became a series regular in April 2010. He won an Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series in 2015 for his role on the show.
This marks Duell's second divorce. His first marriage to Taylor Novak ended in an annulment after less than six months in 2012.