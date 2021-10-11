See Courteney Cox, Daughter Coco and Natasha Bedingfield Perform Powerful Rendition of 'Unwritten'

The trio performed for UCLA's upcoming Institute of the Environment and Sustainability benefit gala

Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette are once again collaborating musically, this time for a special cause.

The mother-daughter duo teamed up with Natasha Bedingfield to deliver a rendition of the British singer's hit song "Unwritten" for UCLA's Institute of the Environment and Sustainability benefit gala — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the performance.

In the clip, 17-year-old Coco and Bedingfield, 39, sing the 2004 track while Cox, 57, accompanies them on the piano.

The benefit gala, taking place virtually on Wednesday, will focus on engaging today's youth to help solve the climate crisis.

Jaden Smith is set to be honored at the event for his work with his organization, Just Water, and his efforts to deploy mobile water filtration systems in largely lower-income minority communities. Al Gore will introduce the 23-year-old actor and musician.

Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes will introduce Amariyanna Copeny, a.k.a. "Little Miss Flint," who will be honored for her work toward environmental justice and clean, safe water.

Cox and Coco's "Unwritten" is the latest of their many musical collaborations, which the Friends alum often documents on her Instagram page. She shares the teen with ex-husband David Arquette.

In August, Cox posted a sweet video of herself playing the piano as Coco sang Adele's 2008 hit song "Chasing Pavements." In honor of Mother's Day in May, they covered Taylor Swift's 2020 song "Cardigan."

Last year, Cox joked that she uses music to negotiate with her talented daughter, posting a clip of Coco singing "Anyone" by Demi Lovato.