As reboots of classic TV shows continue to be made, many Friends fans have been wondering about a remake — and Courteney Cox is among those who would like to see it happen.

The actress, 54, told PEOPLE that she’s wanted to portray her character Monica Geller on the small screen again, but the possibilities may be slim to none.

“People ask us all the time, ‘Will we ever do a remake?’ That was a story about these group of people that are friends in their 30s who are finding themselves. I don’t know if there’s a way to redo it,” Cox said at the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon in New York on Monday.

“I just don’t see it happening. Even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting and having a great time. But I don’t see it happening,” she added.

Cox, along with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, starred on the hit NBC series for 10 seasons from 1994-2004.

Reisig & Taylor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank?Getty

In August, Aniston opened up in InStyle‘s September issue about the possibility of the Central Perk gang reuniting.

“Before that show ended, people were asking if we were coming back. Courteney and Lisa and I talk about it,” she said. “I fantasize about it. It really was the greatest job I ever had. I don’t know what it would look like today, but you never know. So many shows are being successfully rebooted.”

However, one original cast member has already expressed disdain over the idea of a Friends reboot.

“I know Matt LeBlanc doesn’t want to be asked that question anymore. But maybe we could talk him into it,” Aniston said.

RELATED: Boy Meets World! Star Trek! Titanic! Your Favorite TV & Movie Stars Reunited

Friends David Bjerke/NBCU Photo Bank; Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Months before, in January, Schwimmer claimed the cast is too old to return to the show.

“Look, the thing is, I just don’t know if I want to see all of us with crutches [and] walkers,” quipped Schwimmer, who played Monica’s brother Ross Geller. I doubt it — I really doubt it,” he added. “But thank you for asking, and moving on!”

In 2016, five of the six Friends cast members reunited for NBC’s Must See TV: A Tribute to James Burrows special, which honored the legendary director. Missing from the event was Perry.