Courteney Cox Sends Matthew Perry Birthday Wishes: 'One of the Funniest People I Know'

Courteney Cox channeled her Friends character while giving a shout-out to former costar Matthew Perry for his 52nd birthday

Happy Birthday Matthew Perry!

On Thursday, the actor celebrated his 52nd birthday and received a special shout-out from his former fictional wife Courteney Cox.

Cox, 57, shared a sweet throwback photo with her Friends costar on her Instagram Story writing, "Happy Birthday to one of the funniest people 'I KNOW'❤️."

Fans of the 90s sitcom might recognize that the actress — who portrayed Monica on the show — used the phrase "I KNOW" as a nod to her character, who was married to Perry's character Chandler.

The day was filled with even more Friends nostalgia when Cox later posted a photo of herself in front of the iconic fountain from the opening of the beloved series. She posed while holding a script from her show Shining Vale, captioning the post, "When worlds collide."

Friends ran for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004, starring Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer along with Cox and Perry. During the HBO Max reunion special, which premiered in May, the stars revealed a number of behind-the-scenes tidbits from their time on the show and reminisced about being a part of the hit series.

"It's funny, when we do get together, it's like no time has passed," LeBlanc told PEOPLE ahead of the special's premiere. "We pick up right where we left off."

Following the long-awaited reunion, the television special received four Emmy nods: outstanding production design for a variety special, outstanding directing for a variety special, outstanding lighting design/lighting direction for a variety special and outstanding variety special (pre-recorded).