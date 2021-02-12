Courteney Cox Wishes Jennifer 'Jenny Louise' Aniston Happy Birthday: 'Don't Even Remember Why I Call You That'

Courteney Cox is wishing longtime friend and former Friends costar Jennifer Aniston a happy birthday.

Cox, 56, shared on Instagram two sweet throwback photos with Aniston, who turned 52 on Thursday.

One photo showed the two Friends stars with Cox's daughter Coco, 16, as a young girl. The other snap showed the pals smiling side by side in an airplane.

"Happy Birthday Jenny Louise! We've known each other so long I don't even remember why I call you that. I love you ! ♥️♥️" Cox wrote in the caption of the post.

Another one of Aniston's costars — who also appeared on Friends — wished the actress a happy birthday on Thursday as well.

Going on to reference her role as Rachel Green's younger sister on Friends, Witherspoon, 44, added, "From Green sisters to news anchors, we always manage to find time to talk and laugh about every topic under the sun. Just one of the many reasons why I feel so lucky to know you on and off the screen."

"Celebrating you today, my hysterical / loving / talented friend! @jenniferaniston 🥰✨👯‍♀️" Witherspoon concluded.

The two actress star on AppleTV+'s The Morning Show. Aniston earned a SAG Award last year for her role as Alex Levy. She revealed last month that the Morning Show cast and crew had returned to set to film season 2.

In addition to Cox and Witherspoon, Aniston got some happy birthday wishes from ex-husband Justin Theroux, who shared a black-and-white photo of the actress on his Instagram Stories.