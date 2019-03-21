Courteney Cox Visits the Friends' N.Y.C. Apartment Building: ‘The One Where My Rent Went Up’

Courteney Cox has only been on Instagram for 51 days, and she’s already crushing the game.

Case in point: On Wednesday night, the actress shared a video of herself visiting a building on the corner of Grove Street and Bedford Street in New York City — the very spot that was used to mark the outdoor location of the apartment Monica Geller and company shared on Friends.

“Goodnight guys, I’m going home,” Cox, 54, joked in the video, waving goodbye while walking toward the building (presumably to see pals Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, waiting upstairs).

To take the gag up a notch, the camera then panned up to the building in a moment that seemed pulled from the NBC sitcom’s archives. Cox took things to the next level by adding the same music Friends would play in the establishing shots between scenes.

The icing on the cake? Cox’s caption on the post. “The One Where My Rent Went Up $12,000,” she wrote, mimicking Friends‘ episode titles.

All jokes aside, Cox appeared nostalgic as she visited the Greenwich Village locale.

“Miss those days,” she wrote in a hashtag, also tagging close bud (and Jimmy Kimmel’s wife) Molly McNearney.

Friends filmed on a soundstage in Los Angeles, but footage of the building was used for all 10 seasons of the beloved show. It didn’t just house the two primary fictional apartments on the show, but also Central Perk — the coffee shop which the comedy’s characters often frequented.

There’s no “real” Central Perk, but the building does have another functioning corner-side eatery below. Mediterranean restaurant The Little Owl has called the spot home since May 2006, just two years after Friends aired its finale.

And while tourists who flock to the location for photos may be disappointed not to see a big orange sofa, oversized coffee cups and Gunter inside, The Little Owl does sell $15 white mugs printed with an illustration of the building’s exterior on it, Travel and Leisure reported.

Meanwhile, this is the third time Cox has channeled Friends on Instagram, which she joined thanks to a push from Ellen DeGeneres.

For her first post ever, on Jan. 29, she, DeGeneres, and Lisa Kudrow hung on Central Perk’s orange couch.

Earlier this month, Cox paid tribute to one of the show’s most memorable moments while moving furniture into her house, calling on three men to help her move an item down the hall by shouting “Pivot!” (just as her on-screen brother Ross did on Friends).

“Just another Friday night #pivot,” she captioned the post.

Cox has remained close with her Friends costars, especially Kudrow and Aniston.

And as reboots of classic TV shows continue to be made, Cox has said she’s on board to portray her character on the small screen again — even if the possibilities may be slim to none.

“People ask us all the time, ‘Will we ever do a remake?’ That was a story about these group of people that are friends in their 30s who are finding themselves. I don’t know if there’s a way to redo it,” Cox told PEOPLE in October.

“I just don’t see it happening. Even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting and having a great time. But I don’t see it happening,” she added.