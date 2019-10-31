Courteney Cox Trolls Pal Sara Foster's Friends-Inspired Halloween Costume: 'Who Are You?'

Courteney Cox couldn’t help but poke some fun at her friend Sara Foster‘s Halloween costume.

Foster, 38, teamed up with her two daughters for a Friends-inspired get-up — and Cox, 55, had some thoughts about it.

For the costume, Foster’s daughter Valentina, 8, dressed as Jennifer Aniston‘s Rachel Green, complete with a wig and coffee mug, while 4-year-old Josephine channeled Lisa Kudrow‘s Phoebe Buffay with a guitar. The trio accessorized with a cardboard replica of Central Perk’s iconic orange couch.

“The one where the mom forces the kids to dress up as the cast of friends with her for Halloween,” Foster captioned an Instagram post showing off their costumes.

But it was Foster’s costume that drew attention from Cox. While the girls’ looks were obvious to her, Cox — who played Monica Geller on the hit sitcom — joked that she had a hard time figuring out who Foster was supposed to be.

“Rachel and Phoebe. You…Who the hell are you?” Cox commented on the post, as spotted by Comments By Celebs.

“I’m MONICA!!!” Foster wrote back. “You clearly have never seen FRIENDS.”

“Clearly never have you,” quipped Cox in reply.

Friends — starring Cox, Aniston, Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry as a group of young pals in New York City — ran for 10 seasons from 1994-2004.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Jokes She ‘Made Noises’ with Friends Reunion Tease — ‘Something Is Happening’

Image zoom Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

The beloved show has dominated headlines recently, with Aniston teasing the possibility of a cast reunion.

“Listen, we would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is,” she said earlier this month during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”

When DeGeneres asked if the project could be a movie, Aniston reiterated that she still doesn’t know yet.

“I don’t… we don’t know,” she said. “I don’t want to lead people on.”

The cast recently hung out together, as documented in the actress’ first-ever Instagram photo this month.

“We did that because we miss each other,” Aniston explained. “And we all happened to be in the same part of the world.”