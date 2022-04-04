The Friends star had trouble identifying which filter belonged to her own character, Monica Gellar

Courteney Cox Tries Out the Viral Friends Face Filter — and it Doesn't Go as Planned

Courteney Cox is hopping on the latest trend.

After noticing the new Friends face filter on Instagram over the weekend, the actress couldn't help but have some fun with the viral app. In a post of her own, she cycles through the "faces" of all six Friends characters to test their authenticity — including a face that's supposed to be her own.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Apparently, there's a new Friends face app," she says in the video. "Let's check it out."

Cox starts by testing out David Schwimmer's face as Ross Gellar — but she doesn't see the resemblance.

"Hi…" Cox, 57, said, attempting his voice. "Really? I don't look anything like Schwimmer."

Next, the filter turns her into Matt LeBlanc's character Joey Tribbiani.

"Joey. Hi! How you doin'?" she says. "Oh, looks good with an earring. Or two."

But when the third face proves to be a mystery to Cox, she starts to doubt the accuracy of the filters.

"Oh hello," she said. "Who is that? Is that Monica? Not sure. Rachel? I don't know. This is one of the worst apps I've ever seen, but okay."

Still, she decided to finish out the cast and try out her own character, Monica Gellar, next. While she was able to identify her own face quickly, she started to doubt her confidence after noticing the filter's eyebrows.

"Is that me? Okay, I think my eyebrows are a little different...Rachel? I don't buy it," she said.

friends Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing (front l-r) Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green | Credit: Reisig & Taylor/Getty

After cycling through the last two faces — she declared that "Chandler has rosacea" — she returned to her own character's filter one last time.

"I feel terrible about myself," she joked.

Cox, along with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and Schwimmer, famously starred in Friends together from 1994 to 2004.