Courteney Cox Transforms into a Man for 'Savage' TikTok Dance — See Jennifer Aniston's Reaction

Courteney Cox is quickly becoming one of our favorite celebs on TikTok.

The actress, 55, has been active on the video-sharing service and was back at it again on Sunday, posting two videos of herself doing the viral dance to Megan Thee Stallion‘s song “Savage.” In the first clip, Cox used a filter to transform herself into a baby, and in the second, she used another filter to hilariously turn herself into a bearded man.

“Dealers choice,” she captioned the videos, which she re-posted on Instagram.

The post was flooded with comments from fans and friends, including her Friends costar Jennifer Aniston.

“I. Am. DYING,” wrote Aniston, 51.

“GENIUS,” Poppy Delevingne commented.

“Is the grey shirt Rob Lowe or Jared Leto? Either Way great dancing,” David Spade asked.

Queer Eye‘s Tan France joked, “I’D DATE DUDE YOU!”

TikTok isn’t the only way Cox has been passing the time while cooped up at home during the coronavirus outbreak. During a virtual appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month, the Friends actress revealed she’s been watching old episodes of the beloved NBC sitcom that made her a household name.

She explained that she came up with the idea after meeting with producers for HBO Max’s upcoming Friends reunion special and realizing there was a lot about the show she had forgotten.

Image zoom Reisig/Getty

“I kept getting asked all these questions about Friends,” she said. “I don’t remember even being on the show! I have such a bad memory! I remember obviously loving everybody there and having fun, and I remember certain times in my life. But I don’t remember episodes. I would never pass, I would fail every test! … By the end of this quarantine, I’m going to know so much about it.”

Cox was meant to have taped the unscripted cast reunion special with costars Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt Le Blanc on March 23 and 24, with the entire cast returning to the comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California, for a celebration of the series. However, filming has been postponed due to the pandemic.