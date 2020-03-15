Courteney Cox Shows Off TikTok Moves — and Friends Costar Matthew Perry Has Hilarious Response

Courteney Cox is using her time at home to work on her dance moves.

Making the most out of staying home over the weekend amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Friends alum shared a video of herself performing a viral TikTok dance set to “Slidegang!” by Lil Jackie.

Alongside a video that showed the actress, 55, energetically taking part in the “Why Is Everything Chrome?” challenge, Cox cracked a joke about how her TikTok moves weren’t a hit at home.

“Could this be why Coco and Johnny are socially distancing themselves from me?” she quipped, referencing 15-year-old daughter Coco Arquette and longtime love Johnny McDaid.

Seemingly not quite understanding what he just watched, her Friends costar and TV husband Matthew Perry added his own two cents in the comments section. “Hi honey, what the hell just happened?” he asked, in an interaction that was first highlighted by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

However, while not everybody in Cox’s life appeared to properly appreciate her moves, many of her famous pals cheered her on with some supportive comments.

“You are everything🔥🙌🏼😘,” wrote Alison Janey, while Reese Witherspoon, who’s been known to dabble in making TikTok videos herself, added, “Shake it !”

“I am seriously jealous. Of your moves,” said Selma Blair in another supportive reply.

Even though her daughter Coco may have wanted to keep her distance from her mother this time around, the pair have teamed up for their own TikTok videos in the past.

“Wanna see your child lose their patience? Do a TikTok with them,” she wrote in January alongside a video of the pair showing off their synchronized moves, adding the hashtag “#familyaerobics.”

Showing off a different set of talents, earlier this month, the proud mom posted a video that showed off her daughter’s singing skills.

In the video, her 15-year-old daughter sang Demi Lovato‘s ballad “Anyone” while Cox supported her on the piano.

“When you have a teenager you barely get to see them. So much negotiating. Coco traded me one song if I let her go to a party. I took it,” Cox joked alongside the impressive video.

Cox shares daughter Coco with her ex-husband David Arquette, who filed for divorce in 2012 following 13 years of marriage.

Cox has been dating the Snow Patrol rocker since 2014.