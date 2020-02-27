Courteney Cox Opens Up About HBO Max Friends Reunion: ‘We're Going to Have the Best Time’

Courteney Cox can’t wait to be reunited with her Friends castmates!

Chatting with comedian Kevin Nealon on his Hiking with Kevin webseries, Cox delved into what it will be like to reunite with her fellow costars from the hit 1990s TV show for the upcoming HBO Max reunion.

“So the exciting thing is that we’re all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show, and it’s going to be on HBO Max, and I’m so excited,” she says in the clip, exclusive to E! News, which was filmed before the news was announced on Friday.

“We’re going to have the best time. It’s going to be great,” she says. “But we really haven’t all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. It’s gonna be fantastic.”

HBO Max confirmed last week that Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc will be getting back together — in the comedy’s original soundstage — to talk about Friends. The unscripted cast reunion special, along with all 236 episodes of the series, will be available to subscribers at the launch of HBO Max in May 2020.

Image zoom Courtney Cox NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty; Rich Fury/Getty

RELATED: Friends Reunion Is Happening — and Celebs Are Freaking Out About It!

For the 55-year-old, the “ideal” reunion just happened in October, when the cast got together at her home for dinner.

“The ideal for me — and we just actually recently did this, and it took forever. I don’t know how many years it was, maybe 15 years — and we finally all got together and had dinner,” Cox tells Nealon. “And when we get together, which is never … it just doesn’t happen very often, like twice since we ended the show — it’s just the most fun. We laugh so hard.”

RELATED: From Rumors to Reboots: Here’s Everything the Cast of Friends Has Said About Reuniting

In addition to the show being personally meaningful to Cox, she also recognizes the impact Friends has had on viewers.

“I’m so thrilled that I was on a show that people actually learned how to speak English because they watched the show,” Cox tells Nealon. “It’s just touched so many people’s lives.”

During the hiking interview, the actress also candidly spoke about hosting Saturday Night Live during her first year on Friends.

Image zoom Courteney Cox Steve Granitz/WireImage

RELATED: Courteney Cox Shares Photo of the Friends Cast’s ‘Last Supper’ Before Filming Final Episode

“I hosted SNL the first year I was on Friends, but guess what, I was way too green,” she admits. “I should’ve done it like year five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10. I was horrible! I was so green. I was so nervous. I could do it now, I’d love to do it, but no one wants me to do it.”

To announce the upcoming HBO Max reunion, Cox, Aniston, Kudrow, Perry and Schwimmer all posted the same cast photo to their respective Instagram accounts while LeBlanc jokingly posted a MASH cast photo.

“It’s happening,” the Friends cast all wrote in their captions.

The news of the reunion comes as Aniston, 50, has been teasing that she and the cast have been working on doing “something” together — though she had maintained that a reboot was out of the picture.