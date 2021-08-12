Courteney Cox Takes Over Warner Bros. Tour and Drives Fans Past the Studio Where Friends Filmed
The actress shared a video from the Warner Bros. studio, where she's filming her show Shining Vale
Courteney Cox is putting herself to work!
The Friends alum, 57, is currently filming Starz's upcoming horror-comedy series, Shining Vale. On Thursday, she posted a video on Instagram documenting what she gets up to during her breaks.
"Here I am on the backlot of Warner Bros. filming my show, Shining Vale. There's definitely a lot of time in between set-ups, but I don't get bored, no," she says in the clip. "I see opportunity all around."
Fifth Harmony's "Work From Home" then begins playing over a montage of Cox doing odd jobs, including administering a COVID-19 test, serving lunch and hopping behind the wheel of a golf cart to helm a studio tour.
"We're at stage five, which is right here on our right," she tells fans. "This is where Friends started in 1994, and is now occupied by a show called Shining Vale, starring me."
Earlier this year, Cox and her fellow Friends costars — Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer — returned to the soundstage of the iconic 90s sitcom for a long-awaited HBO Max reunion special.
During the special, the stars revealed a number of behind-the-scenes tidbits from their time on the show and reminisced about being a part of the hit series.
"I was flooded with 10 years of irreplaceable memories," Cox told PEOPLE ahead of the special's premiere in May.
"It's funny, when we do get together, it's like no time has passed," added LeBlanc, 54. "We pick up right where we left off."
Cox also reflected on what she thinks her character, Monica Geller, would be up to today.
"I always just feel like Monica would be doing something competitively with other mothers and trying to outdo them," she said. "Whether it's the bake sale at school or something. I mean, she'd be so annoying. She'd be at the head of the PTA or something."
Friends ran for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004. Prior to the recent special, the cast had only reunited once in an official capacity — without Perry, 51 — for frequent Friends director James Burrows' NBC tribute special in 2016.