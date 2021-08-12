Courteney Cox Takes Over Warner Bros. Tour and Drives Fans Past the Studio Where Friends Filmed

The actress shared a video from the Warner Bros. studio, where she's filming her show Shining Vale

Courteney Cox is putting herself to work!

The Friends alum, 57, is currently filming Starz's upcoming horror-comedy series, Shining Vale. On Thursday, she posted a video on Instagram documenting what she gets up to during her breaks.

"Here I am on the backlot of Warner Bros. filming my show, Shining Vale. There's definitely a lot of time in between set-ups, but I don't get bored, no," she says in the clip. "I see opportunity all around."

Fifth Harmony's "Work From Home" then begins playing over a montage of Cox doing odd jobs, including administering a COVID-19 test, serving lunch and hopping behind the wheel of a golf cart to helm a studio tour.

"We're at stage five, which is right here on our right," she tells fans. "This is where Friends started in 1994, and is now occupied by a show called Shining Vale, starring me."

During the special, the stars revealed a number of behind-the-scenes tidbits from their time on the show and reminisced about being a part of the hit series.

"I was flooded with 10 years of irreplaceable memories," Cox told PEOPLE ahead of the special's premiere in May.

"It's funny, when we do get together, it's like no time has passed," added LeBlanc, 54. "We pick up right where we left off."

FRIENDS Credit: David Bjerke/NBC

Cox also reflected on what she thinks her character, Monica Geller, would be up to today.

"I always just feel like Monica would be doing something competitively with other mothers and trying to outdo them," she said. "Whether it's the bake sale at school or something. I mean, she'd be so annoying. She'd be at the head of the PTA or something."