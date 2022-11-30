Courteney Cox Surprises 'Friends' Fans by Photobombing Their Pictures on Show's Iconic Orange Couch

Courteney Cox gave a group of Friends fans the surprise of a lifetime!

In a clip posted to her Instagram account on Wednesday, the actress revealed she had surprised fans of the popular sitcom by photobombing their pictures during their visit to Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, where the show was filmed.

"I am working at Warner Brothers and I thought this is a good time for me to surprise Friends' fans and photobomb their shots," Cox, 58, said at the beginning of the clip.

She later proceeded to hide behind the series' iconic orange couch, which was placed in front of the equally-iconic water fountain, as featured in the show's opening titles.

As the fans sat on the couch to pose for pictures, Cox appeared from behind them to photobomb their shots.

As expected, fans were shocked — some, even brought to happy tears — when they were handed their phones back and saw Cox posing in the background of their photos.

"It's Monica!" one fan exclaimed, referencing Cox's character on the show, Monica Geller.

The actress then reappeared to greet them all with hugs, before photobombing another group shot in front of the fountains.

"Don't you hate a photo bomber? #friends," Cox captioned the sweet post.

Friends ran for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004. In addition to Cox, the series starred Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing), and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller).

RELATED VIDEO: Courteney Cox Looks Back at Friends Reunion: 'I Didn't Think It Would Be That Emotional'

Last year, the cast members reunited for the HBO Max special, Friends: The Reunion.

During the special, which premiered in May 2021, the stars revealed a number of behind-the-scenes tidbits from their time on the show. They also reminisced about being a part of the hit series.

"It was an incredible time," Cox told her costars at the time. "Everything came together. We became best friends through just the chemistry, the whole thing. It was life-changing and it forever will be - not just for us, but for people who watch it, and that's such a great feeling to carry forever. I'm really thankful, and I love you guys so much."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This June, while celebrating her collaboration with pal Jenni Kayne for her "beauty products for the home" line called Homecourt, Cox referenced her Friends character who always had a sponge or broom in her hand.

"Oh my God, she'd be so proud," Cox told PEOPLE exclusively of what Monica — who was known for her love of cleaning — would think of her line. "She would be buying all this stuff for sure."