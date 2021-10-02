Courteney Cox Surprises Friends Fans on Warner Bros. Studio Tour By Serving Coffee at Central Perk

The actress has been filming a new series on the same studio lot where she filmed Friends

Courteney Cox is busy working 9 to 5!

The Friends alum shared a fun video on Instagram Friday revealing what she does in between takes for her upcoming Starz horror comedy series, Shining Vale.

In the footage, Cox asks a crew member when she's needed for her next scene, and learns that she has an hour until it's time to return to set.

"I've got to do my other shift," the actress, 57, says, before Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" starts playing and she launches into several tasks around the Warner Bros. studio lot in Los Angeles, California.

Cox is then seen working as a cashier in the gift shop, giving out parking passes at the front security gate, and even serving coffee to Friends fans snapping photos on the Central Perk set as part of the studio's tour.

Last week, Cox commemorated the 27th anniversary of the Friends premiere by sharing footage of herself talking about the sitcom during a 1994 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

"27 years ago... when it started. #Friends," Cox, who played Monica Geller for 10 seasons, captioned the throwback clip.

In the video, Cox described Friends as a "great show" after host Jay Leno remarked that he had "read some nice things" about the series.

"It's about six unique characters that are all friends. It's really a truly situational comedy — just the different situations they get into," she explained at the time.

This isn't the first time that Cox has surprised fans at the Warner Bros. studio. In August, she posted a video of herself hopping behind the wheel of a golf cart to helm a studio tour.