The Friends alum told Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday that the final straw came during a visit from a UPS delivery driver

Courteney Cox Says She Sold Her Los Angeles Home Because She Believed It Was Haunted by Ghosts

Courteney Cox didn't always believe in ghosts, but she certainly does now.

During a Wednesday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Shining Vale star, 57, opened up about the paranormal encounters (and warnings that preceded them) at the home she once owned in the Laurel Canyon neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The first warning, Cox said, came from legendary singer Carole King, who previously owned the home.

"So Carole King came over to my house and she said there had been a divorce that was really ugly, and there was a ghost in the house," Cox told host Jimmy Kimmel. "And I was like, 'Yeah, whatever.' "

"But other people who had stayed there with me — friends of mine — said they had an encounter with a woman who was sitting on the edge of the bed," Cox continued, though she brushed off their concerns at the time as well.

The Friends alum said she later participated in a seance with King, 80, but still did not fully believe that her house was haunted until an eye-opening visit from a UPS delivery driver.

"I was at the house one day, not being a believer," Cox told Kimmel, 54. "And the doorbell rang. It was a UPS guy or something, and I opened the door and he said, 'Do you know this house is haunted?' "

Cox replied, "Yeah, why? Why do you think that?" to which the delivery driver responded, "Because there is someone standing behind you."

The star said that was enough to convince her once and for all, as she joked, "And I was like, 'Let's sell!' "

"What a terrible, terrible UPS guy," Kimmel teased. "I mean, why would you say that to somebody?"

"I couldn't sleep there alone ever again," Cox laughed, confirming that she has indeed since sold the home.

"You just don't think of it the same way," she explained, adding that she would "start seeing things" in the home after her encounter with the UPS driver.

Cox plays a character facing a similar situation in the new horror-comedy series Shining Vale. As Pat Phelps, Cox encounters a ghost after moving to an old mansion in Connecticut with her family in a last-ditch effort to save her marriage with Terry Phelps, played co-star Greg Kinnear.