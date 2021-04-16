Courteney Cox played the very organized Monica Geller on Friends from 1994 to 2004

Courteney Cox Shows How She Channels Her Friends Character in Her Daily Life: 'Tell Me You're a Monica'

Courteney Cox is embodying her Friends character Monica Geller!

The actress, 56, revealed the similarities between herself and the fictional Monica by posting an Instagram Reel Thursday that showed off her highly-organized kitchen.

"Tell me you're a Monica without telling me you're a Monica," Cox said at the start of the clip before showing off her perfectly organized cooking utensils, her spice drawer — which had every ingredient in a uniform container with a label — and her neat pantry.

Cox's character on Friends was known for being a very tidy person and it's safe to say, the actress is too!

"I know," she said at the end of the video with a little shrug.

The official Friends Instagram account commented, "❤️❤️❤️."

Comedian Whitney Cummings thought the comparison was hilarious and simply wrote, "Hahahahhaha."

Sarah Hyland was more interested in Cox's organization skills. "I had an orgasm when that drawer opened 🤤," she remarked.

Friends - Season 1 Courteney Cox Arquette as Monica Geller

This isn't the only time Cox has channeled her character from the hit sitcom.

In November, she recreated the iconic Thanksgiving scene from a 1998 episode where she stuffed her head inside a raw turkey.

"Happy Thanksgiving everyone, I hope you're having a great day," Cox began in the Instagram clip at the time. "I'm feeling so thankful, and also, if I get one more goddamn GIF with that turkey on my head dancing like a f----- fool, I'm just gonna snap."

After playing a GIF of the famous scene, Cox continued, "So anyhow, since I'm the symbol of Thanksgiving, here you go, hope it makes you happy." She then perfectly redid the infamous moment, raw turkey and all, while dancing in her kitchen to the Friends theme song.

