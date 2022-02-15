Courteney Cox Says 'I Love My Valentine' in Sweet Tribute for Boyfriend Johnny McDaid

Courteney Cox celebrated Valentine's Day with her boyfriend.

The Scream star, 57, posted a tribute to Johnny McDaid on Instagram Monday with a sweet caption about their love. "I love my Valentine ♥️," she wrote, alongside three photos of the couple.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Snow Patrol musician, 45, and Cox have been dating since 2013. They were introduced by mutual friend Ed Sheeran with who McDaid writes songs.

In a recent conversation with PEOPLE, the Shining Vale actress explained her favorite things about McDaid and said he's "a great listener. And I've never met someone more patient."

Cox also spoke about McDaid's values. "He's a great advice-giver. I love his heart, his intentions. His morals," the mom of one said. "He's extremely talented and obviously musical, but he's a poet and a writer. He's just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous."

The Friends alum also noted that at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, McDaid was locked down abroad. With time spent apart, Cox began to think about what love really means. "I've learned that love is precious," she said. "As I've gotten older, I've realized that."

Cox added, "I've learned you can't take a lot personally. I used to think, 'Oh well, if you loved me...' It's not really about you. People do things because of their own history and their own past. I had to learn that lesson for sure."