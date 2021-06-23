The couple was separated for nine months at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but have since reunited

Courteney Cox didn't have the easiest time being away from Johnny McDaid amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cox, 57, and McDaid, 44, were separated early on as countries began to close their borders. While the Friends alumna remained in California, her longtime love, a Northern Ireland native, was in Europe.

During a joint appearance on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show with her former Friends costars Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston on Wednesday, Cox said it "was definitely hard" maintaining a long-distance relationship with McDaid.

Johnny McDaid and Courteney Cox Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

"People from the U.K., they still can't come to America. You're not allowed in still, which is crazy," said the Cougar Town alumna, who was calling in from London. "He's been vaccinated and he can't come in. I don't understand it. People can go from Florida to Los Angeles, no quarantine. I don't get it. I don't know why they can't come to America and quarantine the way I did."

Cox continued, "I've been on this five-day test and release. I'm going out tonight, can't wait. I don't mean out, just to a restaurant. I just want to go out - literally, out of the apartment. I have not left [McDaid's apartment] except to get a nose swab at Heathrow [Airport]."

Asked by host Howard Stern about whether she and McDaid engaged in "Zoom intimacy" or phone sex during their time apart, Cox replied: "Zoom intimacy? We're very intimate, but I don't know how to do that [on Zoom]. There's other kinds of intimacy."

Cox revealed last October that she hadn't seen McDaid in months due to the global pandemic. "Let's say it's been 150 days - I've cooked 145 of them. And I haven't seen John in that many days," she said on Foy Vance's The Vinyl Supper podcast at the time.

Johnny McDaid and Courteney Cox Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty

"He left the next day [after] the whole country shut down - or at least [when] California did," she continued. "I think maybe New York was before us. I've had these two friends ... they were gonna quarantine with me - which is great, because if I can't be with John, I don't wanna be just by myself with [my daughter] Coco. I'm a little chicken."

The couple reunited in December 2020 after nine months apart. At the time, they filmed a video where they expressed their gratitude for frontline workers in McDaid's native Derry, Ireland.

Cox and McDaid, a musician, started dating in late 2013. They got engaged nine months later but called off their engagement in late 2015. They reconciled the following year but have not gotten re-engaged.