Courteney Cox Hilariously Schools Jennifer Aniston in a Game of Pool: 'Could My Friend Be Any Cuter?'

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox recently enjoyed a Friendly game of pool.

Aniston, 51, shared a video on Thursday of herself and Cox, 56, playing one another, revealing that the Morning Show star may need to brush up on her pool skills.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The video begins with Cox pocketing several balls as "My Shot" from Hamilton plays in the background. The music suddenly scratches and the footage pivots to Aniston playing ... and missing shot after shot.

"Friends shouldn't let Friends play pool (especially when they suck😣)," Aniston captioned the video in a nod to the show that she and Cox starred on for 10 seasons.

Cox shared the same video, captioning her post, "I may have had a good night...but could my friend BE any cuter?"

Aniston and Cox are set to appear in a Friends reunion special with their fellow cast mates Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, but filming the anticipated special was delayed earlier this year due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Unfortunately it’s very sad that we had to move it again," the Murder Mystery star told Deadline earlier this month of the multiple delays. "It was, ‘How do we do this with live audiences?’ This is not a safe time. Period. That’s the bottom line. It’s not a safe time to do it."

Image zoom Courteney Cox

“It’s going to be super,” Aniston added of the special, which will eventually appear on HBO Max. “I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You’re stuck with us for life guys.”