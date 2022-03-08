"I see it on TV sometimes and I stop and go, 'Oh my God, I don't remember this at all,' " Cox told Willie Geist during an appearance on Sunday Today

Courteney Cox Says 'I Don't Remember Filming So Many Episodes' of Friends

Courteney Cox may have portrayed one of the most memorable roles on TV, but that doesn't mean she remembers everything she's filmed.

The Friends alum, 57, opened up to Today's Willie Geist during an appearance on his Sunday Sitdown segment about filming the beloved sitcom and revealed that she doesn't actually remember shooting much of the series.

"I should've watched all 10 seasons because when I did the reunion and was asked questions, I was like, 'I don't remember being there,' " she said with a laugh, adding, "Yeah. I don't remember filming so many episodes."

"I see it on TV sometimes and I stop and go, 'Oh my God, I don't remember this at all.' But it's so funny," she continued.

When Geist, 46, asked why the Scream actress couldn't remember filming one of the most iconic shows in the history of television, her reasoning was simple: she has a bad memory.

"It's really basic," she said. "I don't remember any trauma in my childhood, but I have, like, three memories. I don't know. I don't know why."

And although Cox's recollection of filming Friends is somewhat fuzzy, the Emmy-nominated producer recognizes the impact Friends has had on past generations and generations yet to come.

"It doesn't matter what generation is watching it. It holds up. I think the comedy is relevant," she explained. "People can relate to every character. I don't care how big the cell phone is. The computer you can't lift. Life is that way."

RELATED VIDEO: Greg Kinnear Reflects Back to His Episode on Friends as He & Courteney Cox Team-up for New Series

Cox currently stars in the new horror-comedy series, Shining Vale, which premiered on Starz on Sunday.

In the series, Cox, who plays Pat Phelps, encounters a ghost after moving to an old mansion in Connecticut with her family in a last-ditch effort to save her marriage to husband Terry Phelps, played by Greg Kinnear.