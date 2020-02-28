Courteney Cox Reveals the Young Actor She Would Recast as Joey from Friends

Picture this: Timothée Chalamet delivering Friends‘ Joey Tribbiani’s iconic line, “How you doin’?”

If Courteney Cox were to recast the show with a younger set of actors, that’s exactly what fans would see.

The 55-year-old actress revealed the hypothetical casting while appearing on Kevin Nealon’s YouTube series Hiking with Kevin.

“Well, Timothée Chalamet can be Joey,” Cox told Nealon after he asked her whom she’d cast for a reimagining of the beloved sitcom.

“He’s so great,” she added of the 24-year-old Oscar-nominated actor.

Cox’s fictional casting was only in good fun, of course — and while Friends fans shouldn’t hold their breath for a reboot of the show, it won’t be long until a reunion special arrives on the upcoming HBO Max streaming service.

Matt LeBlanc, Timothée Chalamet

Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc are all set to return to the comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California for an unscripted celebration of the series that will be available to subscribers at the launch of HBO Max in May 2020.

“We’re going to have the best time. It’s going to be great,” she added of the upcoming special, noting that the six Central Perk regulars have never “actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had.”

“It’s gonna be fantastic,” she gushed.

Cox and Nealon discussed several different aspects of Friends, and the actress said that while she never had any idea the series would become as popular as it did, there was never a doubt in her mind that she wanted to be a part of it.

Kevin Nealon, Courteney Cox

“I definitely wanted to do it,” she said. “I thought it was a really funny script. And, I mean I didn’t know it was going to be such a big show. But I thought it was funny for sure.”

It may have been 25 years since Friends premiered, but that hasn’t stopped the group from maintaining their friendship over all that time — even if they don’t all see each other in person that often.

“It took forever, I don’t know how many years, maybe 15 years. We finally all got together and had dinner,” Cox told Nealon. “When we get together, which is never, it just doesn’t happen very often, like twice since we ended the show, it’s just the most fun. We laugh so hard.”