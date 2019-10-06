Courteney Cox Reunites with Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc in Friends Selfie: 'Rare Night'

The one where they all smile for the camera!

Courteney Cox posted a sweet photo over the weekend, which showed the actress spending time with her Friends costars Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc.

Cox, 55, frequently posts photos from her hangouts with Aniston, 50, and Lisa Kudrow, but LeBlanc, 52, doesn’t make as many appearances on her Instagram feed.

Seemingly commenting on how infrequently the group gets to hang out together as a trio, Cox captioned the affectionate photo, “A rare night and I love it.”

In the image, Cox and LeBlanc stand on either side of Aniston, who’s wearing a chic pair of glasses, as they pose for the camera.

Just last month, in honor of Friends‘ 25th anniversary, all of the actors who have Instagram accounts (which leaves out Aniston and Matthew Perry) shared tributes on Instagram, all using the same shot of the group of seven from back in the day.

“Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago,” wrote Cox. “Thank you to all of our loyal fans across the world. You’ve certainly been there for us! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️I love these guys!”

Cox also joked about her close pal Aniston and Perry, both 50, not being on the social media platform, writing, #seriouslyJen? #youtoomatthew.”

In her own post, Kudrow wrote that while she and her cast members “might be in different places” these days, “we are connected.”

LeBlanc added, “Seems like yesterday. Thanks to all the fans for watching.”

Prior to her latest Friends selfie, Cox previously posted photos from a mini-Friends reunion was for a “girls night” back in June.

In the fun photos, Cox, Kudrow and Aniston squeezed together and smiled for the camera, looking just as close as they did when their iconic comedy series premiered over two decades earlier.

“Halfway there … ” wrote Kudrow, no doubt referencing the absence of their three male costars.

Cox shared a similar snapshot on the same night, showing the gals goofing off for the camera.